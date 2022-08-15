Read full article on original website
Hannaford Supermarkets has rolled out an enhanced tuition reimbursement program that provides higher and continuing education funding for both full- and part-time associates. The “Groceries to Grads” tuition reimbursement program will offer employees up to $5,250 in tuition funds annually, Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday. The funding can be used at any accredited college or university, with additional tuition discounts available at partner universities within Hannaford’s network, including Husson University, the Roux Institute at Northeastern University, Thomas College, and the University of Southern Maine.
Supercenter retailer Meijer has rolled out a new collection of restaurant-style, heat-and-eat meals. Called Crafted Market by Meijer, the single-serve meals are targeted at customers who seek a quick, post-shopping-trip dinner solution or want a convenient meal on-hand for later in the week when they don’t want to cook, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer said Wednesday.
