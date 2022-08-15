Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lanereport.com
UK and XLerateHealth awarded 1st phase NIH $3.25m Grant
— XLerateHealth, a national healthcare accelerator based in Louisville, KY, in partnership with the University of Kentucky (UK) through UK Innovate, has been awarded the first phase of a potential $3.25M multi-year grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Program (Award Number UT2GM148083). The purpose of the grant is to develop and launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship and commercialization training tools to address the needs of academic institutions across the Southeast U.S., including faculty, researchers, innovators and students.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Consumer Federation of America responds to auto insurance price disparities investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tayquan Spencer-Smith was shocked at the differences he saw when shopping for car insurance, when all other factors were the same, but swapping out his west Louisville address for one in east Louisville. “It is appalling, because we’re making up what they don’t want to charge...
lanereport.com
New program for ERG leaders launched by Leadership Louisville Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Leadership Louisville Center has launched a new program that is the first of its kind in the country, called Leadership Accelerator. Developed in partnership with its IncLOUsion Council, and the advisory council of ERG leaders established in 2019 by the Leadership Louisville Center, the new program will gather leaders of employee resource groups (also called BRGs, affinity groups, etc.) to accelerate the growth of a company’s diverse talent, grow skill sets in individuals, and deepen connections between affinity group leaders.
lanereport.com
Confluent Health opens new $10M headquarters in Louisville
— Confluent Health LLC celebrates its company headquarters as leaders and local officials held the grand opening for the $10 million project that will create 350 full-time Kentucky jobs. The project is expected to double the previous office space from 18,000 square feet to more than 36,000 square feet. Confluent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GCCS has agreement in place to buy property for new middle school
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) has been trying to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School away from its current location for some time now. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the city is moving.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Kentucky Teacher of the Year turns focus to addiction recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 13 years, teaching was a passion for Jessica Dueñas. She had worked in Jefferson and Oldham County school districts and in 2019, she was named the Kentucky State Teacher of the Year. “Obviously, the biggest honor I’ve ever had and because of that, it’s...
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
lanereport.com
Nonprofit arts agencies encouraged to apply for American Rescue Plan grants
— Louisville-based nonprofit arts organizations may be eligible to receive an American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant through Louisville Metro Government as part of a National Endowment for the Arts’ sub-granting program. The city was awarded $250,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Louisville’s arts community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police join Nextdoor app to better connect with community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky police department is working to connect with more people in its community. The Elizabethtown Police Department has joined the Nextdoor app, according to a post on its Facebook page. It's in an effort to use the recourse in the app to connect with more...
wdrb.com
JCPS planning to put new audio, security tool in the hands of teachers this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowen Elementary Schoolteacher Shellina Urrutia no longer rests her voice after long days of leading classes for her fourth-graders thanks to the Audio Enhancement device that hangs from her neck. "Before having it, I would have to project my voice a lot, sometimes so much so...
meadecountyky.com
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg
On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
Southern Indiana officials pick developers for government buildings
Floyd County commissioners picked the Koetter Group to develop a new government center at the North Annex property in New Albany.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
Dueling endorsements: Abortion rights group backs Democrat, police unions support Republican for Louisville mayor
Democrat Craig Greenberg got the backing of Planned Parenthood Kentucky, while Republican Bill Dieruf was endorsed by local police unions.
wdrb.com
The Taste of Southern Indiana fundraiser helps retirees stay involved in their communities
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- You can help out the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program by just eating. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a sample of the Annual Taste of Southern Indiana. This year's event happens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Enjoy samplings from 20 or more Southern Indiana eateries at Eastside Christian...
wdrb.com
Developer plans to build 206-unit apartment community in Charlestown, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to bring more than 200 new multi-family apartments to southern Indiana. Denton Floyd Real Estate Group wants to build a 206-unit apartment community called Forest Edge on Depot Street in Charlestown. The "garden-style apartment community" would have a clubhouse, a heated outdoor pool,...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments...
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
Comments / 0