UK and XLerateHealth awarded 1st phase NIH $3.25m Grant

— XLerateHealth, a national healthcare accelerator based in Louisville, KY, in partnership with the University of Kentucky (UK) through UK Innovate, has been awarded the first phase of a potential $3.25M multi-year grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Program (Award Number UT2GM148083). The purpose of the grant is to develop and launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship and commercialization training tools to address the needs of academic institutions across the Southeast U.S., including faculty, researchers, innovators and students.
New program for ERG leaders launched by Leadership Louisville Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Leadership Louisville Center has launched a new program that is the first of its kind in the country, called Leadership Accelerator. Developed in partnership with its IncLOUsion Council, and the advisory council of ERG leaders established in 2019 by the Leadership Louisville Center, the new program will gather leaders of employee resource groups (also called BRGs, affinity groups, etc.) to accelerate the growth of a company’s diverse talent, grow skill sets in individuals, and deepen connections between affinity group leaders.
Confluent Health opens new $10M headquarters in Louisville

— Confluent Health LLC celebrates its company headquarters as leaders and local officials held the grand opening for the $10 million project that will create 350 full-time Kentucky jobs. The project is expected to double the previous office space from 18,000 square feet to more than 36,000 square feet. Confluent...
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
Nonprofit arts agencies encouraged to apply for American Rescue Plan grants

— Louisville-based nonprofit arts organizations may be eligible to receive an American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant through Louisville Metro Government as part of a National Endowment for the Arts’ sub-granting program. The city was awarded $250,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Louisville’s arts community...
Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg

On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments...
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
