Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, has closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department is asking drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup...
(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation.
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
Peaches for you and peaches for me. It’s all things peaches in southeast Missouri. Campbell’s Peach Fair is back for another year of sweet deliciousness. Alisa Nelson talks to Tony Adair about the fair. (LISTEN 05:26)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on...
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Caruthersville Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver. According to a news release, Caruthersville police were called to 4th and Carleton Avenue during the early morning hours of August 16 for a man wearing a white hoodie.
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
CAPE GIRARDREAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A three year old girl died after being left in a hot car in Carthage, Mo. Authorities says the girl was in the car for a little more than an hour when a family member discovered her unresponsive. Following this tragic event, the Cape...
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
