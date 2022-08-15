ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyatt, MO

WIFR

1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri

WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, has closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department is asking drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup...
JACKSON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County

(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in ATV theft in Caruthersville, Mo

Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. House explosion ruled an accident remains under investigation. The Breakfast Show headlines 8/17. Updated: 13 hours ago. |
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale Police investigating porch theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead at factory in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor

Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
CARBONDALE, IL
Kait 8

Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Caruthersville Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver. According to a news release, Caruthersville police were called to 4th and Carleton Avenue during the early morning hours of August 16 for a man wearing a white hoodie.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Kennett boy finalist in USA Mullet competition

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett is in the running for a big prize, if his mane is voted supreme. Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting for the competition began online Monday, August 15 and runs through Friday, August...
KENNETT, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Meth bust nets six Paducah residents

An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY

