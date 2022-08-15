ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded

LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Vehicle Crash on Eucalyptus Street [Hesperia, CA]

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on August 16th, at the First Avenue and Eucalyptus Street intersection. Investigators said the crash involved a black Toyota Corolla and a black Honda Accord. Eventually, firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated one woman trapped inside the Corolla. Paramedics then...
HESPERIA, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating

Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Joey Dee Hagedorn Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 [Baker, CA]

24-Year-Old Los Angeles Man Dies in Semi-Truck Collision near Mile Marker 145. The accident happened around 5:35 a.m., near mile marker 145 just north of Baker. According to reports, Hagedorn was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 sedan with a 38-year-old female passenger at an unsafe speed. The Mercedes then rear-ended...
BAKER, CA
#Traffic Accident
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Two-Vehicle Collision near Orange (57) Freeway Left 1 Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near Orange (57) Freeway. Furthermore, investigators said a motorcyclist riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle rear-ended the passenger side of a pickup truck. Eventually,...
FULLERTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Walker Avenue [Bell, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Collision on Walker Avenue near Gage Avenue Leaves a Pedestrian Dead. The incident happened on August 13th, just after 9:00 p.m., involving a pedestrian, a Dodge Charger, and four other vehicles. According to Bell Police Department, the Dodge crashed into a moving sedan, three parked vehicles, and the pedestrian...
BELL, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kaylynn Marie Heatley Arrested after Injury Crash on 91 Freeway [Corona, CA]

Traffic Collision near McKinley Street Left Several Injured. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m., on eastbound 91, near McKinley Street. According to investigators, Heatley intentionally rammed three vehicles, one of which was a Tesla, with her Jeep Wrangler. The impact of the collision caused two cars to leave the road. It also left the drivers of the Tesla and the other two vehicles with significant injuries. Heatley then left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities

A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
CHINO HILLS, CA

