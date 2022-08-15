Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Smith says Big Ten’s new media deal aims to ‘engage the fans’ from coast to coastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident on South Broadway [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 17, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one pedestrian was fatally struck in a deadly accident on South Broadway. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:58 a.m., near 101st Street on August 13th. Per reports, a northbound vehicle struck the pedestrian as they were crossing the...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week. LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug....
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded
LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Vehicle Crash on Eucalyptus Street [Hesperia, CA]
According to police, the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on August 16th, at the First Avenue and Eucalyptus Street intersection. Investigators said the crash involved a black Toyota Corolla and a black Honda Accord. Eventually, firefighters arrived at the scene and extricated one woman trapped inside the Corolla. Paramedics then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
L.A. Weekly
James Gatson Pronounced Dead after Hit-and-Run on Highland Avenue [San Bernardino, CA]
Traffic Accident near Cedar Street Left Man in Wheelchair Dead. According to the report, the fatal incident occurred around 4:37 a.m. near Cedar Street after an eastbound vehicle struck a man in a wheelchair crossing Highland. However, the driver involved immediately fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Unfortunately, 46-year-old...
theeastsiderla.com
LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating
Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
L.A. Weekly
Joey Dee Hagedorn Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 [Baker, CA]
24-Year-Old Los Angeles Man Dies in Semi-Truck Collision near Mile Marker 145. The accident happened around 5:35 a.m., near mile marker 145 just north of Baker. According to reports, Hagedorn was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 sedan with a 38-year-old female passenger at an unsafe speed. The Mercedes then rear-ended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Toddler Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Estancia Parking Lot [Irvine, CA]
IRVINE, CA (August 18, 2022) – Tuesday, a pedestrian accident in the Estancia parking lot claimed the life of a 23-month-old toddler. The collision happened, on August 16th, at around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of the Estancia Apartments parking lot. According to reports, an Amazon truck was...
NBC Los Angeles
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
L.A. Weekly
Margarita Rosales Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on Lake Street [Lake Elsinore, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Arrested after DUI Hit-and-Run near Grand Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., in the 2900 block of Lake Street near Grand Avenue. Per reports, Rosales was driving north when she struck a sedan that was turning east onto Lakeshore Drive. Upon impact, Rosales fled...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Two-Vehicle Collision near Orange (57) Freeway Left 1 Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Orangethorpe Avenue, near Orange (57) Freeway. Furthermore, investigators said a motorcyclist riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle rear-ended the passenger side of a pickup truck. Eventually,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Walker Avenue [Bell, CA]
Multi-Vehicle Collision on Walker Avenue near Gage Avenue Leaves a Pedestrian Dead. The incident happened on August 13th, just after 9:00 p.m., involving a pedestrian, a Dodge Charger, and four other vehicles. According to Bell Police Department, the Dodge crashed into a moving sedan, three parked vehicles, and the pedestrian...
L.A. Weekly
Kaylynn Marie Heatley Arrested after Injury Crash on 91 Freeway [Corona, CA]
Traffic Collision near McKinley Street Left Several Injured. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m., on eastbound 91, near McKinley Street. According to investigators, Heatley intentionally rammed three vehicles, one of which was a Tesla, with her Jeep Wrangler. The impact of the collision caused two cars to leave the road. It also left the drivers of the Tesla and the other two vehicles with significant injuries. Heatley then left the scene without rendering aid to the victims.
L.A. Weekly
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino: Police
A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in San Bernardino Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver who fled. James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was crossing Highland Avenue near Cedar Street at 4:37 a.m. when a vehicle headed east on Highland hit him, […]
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities
A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
2urbangirls.com
Mother of one of the men killed in alleged street racing crash sues Burbank, LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
foxla.com
Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight
LOS ANGELES - A 71-year-old woman in the Beverly Grove area was zip-tied in her home, pistol-whipped, and robbed during broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. UPDATE: Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman. Just after 2:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded...
Comments / 0