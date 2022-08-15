Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Daunting tasks await county teams in Friday night openers
There’s no easing into the season for Alamance County’s high school football teams. There are four games in the county Friday night, and these season openers are ripe with notable storylines. One of those involves two Burlington schools when Cummings High School goes to Williams High School in...
North Carolina A&T fires coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T fired men’s basketball coach Will Jones on Thursday, a few weeks before the start of practice for
NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T has abruptly parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Jones after two-and-a-half seasons. The post NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Elkin Tribune
Blackburn signs with Carolina University in Winston-Salem
Austin Blackburn with parents Sonya and Scotty Blackburn and his sister, Kallie Blackburn. On the back row are Brent Cowles, former East Wilkes head boys basketball coach Wes Rousseau, Principal Dustin Webb, Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Jacob Heck, Carolina University assistant men’s basketball coach Daymond Lindell, Ian Adams and East Wilkes athletic director Justin Call. (Photo courtesy of Scotty Blackburn)
NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach. The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program. He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019. Less than three years later, he's out. The Aggies had...
A Legacy Remembered: Charlene Curtis Chose to Lead so Many Could Follow
Before coming to Wake Forest in 1997, Charlene Curtis had already blazed a trail for so many before her and continued to do so for her entire life. The Wake Forest community mourns her passing (1955-2022) and remembers her incredible legacy. Dating back to her childhood, Curtis became the first...
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
The T.J. Thorpe Show S1, E12: Jah Jarrett & Barry Tate
In the season finale of The T.J. Thorpe Show, T.J. heads to Guilford County to talk to Grimsley 4-star DL and Georgia commit Jah Jarrett and Northeast Guilford 3-star WR Barry Tate.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself
My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis
NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
Burlington Boy Scout overcomes health issues, earns Eagle Scout rank
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One Burlington Boy Scout overcame his own challenges to be able to help others. Brendon Brown was recognized for earning his Eagle Scout rank Tuesday night at the Burlington City Council meeting. He had to overcome many health issues to make it to this point. Brown was born with a brachial […]
Winston-Salem Forsyth County 16-year-old fastest in the country
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad high school student became the fastest 16-year-old in the country. Parkland High School's Antwan Hughes Jr. earned his title during the 100-meter dash at the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics. Antwan Hughes Jr. ran a time of 10.48 seconds, beating his opponent by point two...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders
On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball. Was it you?
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in western North Carolina will be a millionaire — once that person cashes in the ticket.
My 2 Cents: Time with The Twins
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may remember a few weeks ago I did a My 2 Cents on my three sons. I have four kids and my youngest is a girl but my older three were talking to me one night and they said, and I'll never forget this as long as I live, quote the greatest gift you have ever or will ever give us is your time and attention.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
alamancenews.com
Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham
The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
