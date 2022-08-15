ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Elkin Tribune

Blackburn signs with Carolina University in Winston-Salem

Austin Blackburn with parents Sonya and Scotty Blackburn and his sister, Kallie Blackburn. On the back row are Brent Cowles, former East Wilkes head boys basketball coach Wes Rousseau, Principal Dustin Webb, Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Jacob Heck, Carolina University assistant men’s basketball coach Daymond Lindell, Ian Adams and East Wilkes athletic director Justin Call. (Photo courtesy of Scotty Blackburn)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
keepingitheel.com

UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself

My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders

On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Time with The Twins

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may remember a few weeks ago I did a My 2 Cents on my three sons. I have four kids and my youngest is a girl but my older three were talking to me one night and they said, and I'll never forget this as long as I live, quote the greatest gift you have ever or will ever give us is your time and attention.
alamancenews.com

Burney’s Sweets & More to locate newest store in downtown Graham

The newest franchise location for Burney’s Sweets & More will soon occupy the longtime former home of Tasty Bakery at 16 Northeast Court Square in downtown Graham. Burney’s Sweets & More was founded in Elizabethtown in 2011 by Thomas and Doris Burney, according to the company. The Graham...
