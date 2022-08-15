Read full article on original website
Paris Shand is a full-time football player now, but the basketball player in him came out during practice Wednesday. Shand, a third-year defensive lineman for the Arizona Wildcats, got a hand on a pass from Jordan McCloud. Shand tipped the ball to himself and intercepted it. Bill Russell would have been proud.
Florida’s growing list of visitors for the season opener against Utah just got a lot bigger. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, the Gators’ top-ranked remaining target in the class of 2023, is expected to be in Gainesville for the first game of the Billy Napier era, according to 247Sports.
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday. Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, Utah, said he told his 12-year-old player, Easton Oliverson, that he loved him and Easton said he loved the coach back. “It was great to hear his voice,” Ence said. Easton has been recovering in the hospital since the accident Monday. His MRI on Wednesday night came back normal, he has begun walking and walked to the bathroom on his own Friday morning, Ence said.
