Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
nddist.com
NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Allenwood, N.J.-based Sealed Unit Parts Co. Inc., an innovative leader in the HVACR and appliance parts industries that designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performing parts, components, test instruments and tools.
nddist.com
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
OTTAWA, Ontario — Kinaxis Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired MPO, a European company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport. Under the deal, which closed on Aug. 15, Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately $45...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nddist.com
3M Could Face 'Bankruptcy' Over Defective Earplugs
One of the nation’s industrial conglomerates could be facing bankruptcy in a long-running legal case involving defective earplugs. That’s according to J.B. Heaton, who Bloomberg describes as a litigation consultant and adviser to attorneys for hundreds of thousands of veterans suing 3M. He appeared before a federal bankruptcy court in Indiana this week in a case addressing how the company could handle those lawsuits.
Life in the US isn't what these Afghans expected
A year after fleeing Kabul on evacuation flights, some Afghans are still struggling to find their footing in the United States. Affordable housing is a major concern, advocates say.
nddist.com
3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award
ISA on Monday named Renee Ricciotti, the national safety and industrial channel director at 3M, as the winner of the 2022 Women’s Influence Award. This award honors an individual from an ISA-member company for their commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.
nddist.com
ABB to Acquire Siemens Motor Business
ABB announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to purchase Siemens’ low-voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, the acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales and management team. The business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.
nddist.com
Companies Announced 184 Distribution and Warehouse Projects in July
The number of newly announced capital projects in the distribution and supply chain sector edged down last month, according to statistics compiled by research firm SalesLeads. The report identified 184 new projects announced last month compared to 190 projects disclosed in June. Six of the new projects featured an estimated cost of at least $100 million, topped by a $172 million warehouse and distribution center in suburban Denver proposed by discount retailer Dollar General Corp.
nddist.com
Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit
It’s a perilous time for companies considering major expenditures. Between a stubborn virus, a war in Europe, inflation unlike anything seen in decades, and the risk that efforts to quash it will lead to a recession, companies could be forgiven for sitting on their hands. Although recent data suggests...
Breaking Down U.S. Investments in the Great Outdoors
As Americans shifted some of their priorities and flocked outside to nature in the last two years, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has taken steps to invest in parks, recreational destinations, and more. Jessica Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable coalition of trade associations, joined Cheddar News Opening Bell to discuss the industry’s recent boom and break down the important investments. She also talked about the outdoor recreation industry’s $788 billion impact on the domestic economy and how legislation passed over the past few years will impact the funding into parks and open spaces.
