As Americans shifted some of their priorities and flocked outside to nature in the last two years, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has taken steps to invest in parks, recreational destinations, and more. Jessica Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable coalition of trade associations, joined Cheddar News Opening Bell to discuss the industry’s recent boom and break down the important investments. She also talked about the outdoor recreation industry’s $788 billion impact on the domestic economy and how legislation passed over the past few years will impact the funding into parks and open spaces.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO