rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
nddist.com

NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Allenwood, N.J.-based Sealed Unit Parts Co. Inc., an innovative leader in the HVACR and appliance parts industries that designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performing parts, components, test instruments and tools.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M

OTTAWA, Ontario — Kinaxis Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired MPO, a European company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport. Under the deal, which closed on Aug. 15, Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately $45...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

3M Could Face 'Bankruptcy' Over Defective Earplugs

One of the nation’s industrial conglomerates could be facing bankruptcy in a long-running legal case involving defective earplugs. That’s according to J.B. Heaton, who Bloomberg describes as a litigation consultant and adviser to attorneys for hundreds of thousands of veterans suing 3M. He appeared before a federal bankruptcy court in Indiana this week in a case addressing how the company could handle those lawsuits.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award

ISA on Monday named Renee Ricciotti, the national safety and industrial channel director at 3M, as the winner of the 2022 Women’s Influence Award. This award honors an individual from an ISA-member company for their commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

ABB to Acquire Siemens Motor Business

ABB announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to purchase Siemens’ low-voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, the acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales and management team. The business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Companies Announced 184 Distribution and Warehouse Projects in July

The number of newly announced capital projects in the distribution and supply chain sector edged down last month, according to statistics compiled by research firm SalesLeads. The report identified 184 new projects announced last month compared to 190 projects disclosed in June. Six of the new projects featured an estimated cost of at least $100 million, topped by a $172 million warehouse and distribution center in suburban Denver proposed by discount retailer Dollar General Corp.
TEXAS STATE
nddist.com

Making Sure Your Acquisition Is a Cultural Fit

It’s a perilous time for companies considering major expenditures. Between a stubborn virus, a war in Europe, inflation unlike anything seen in decades, and the risk that efforts to quash it will lead to a recession, companies could be forgiven for sitting on their hands. Although recent data suggests...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Breaking Down U.S. Investments in the Great Outdoors

As Americans shifted some of their priorities and flocked outside to nature in the last two years, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has taken steps to invest in parks, recreational destinations, and more. Jessica Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable coalition of trade associations, joined Cheddar News Opening Bell to discuss the industry’s recent boom and break down the important investments. She also talked about the outdoor recreation industry’s $788 billion impact on the domestic economy and how legislation passed over the past few years will impact the funding into parks and open spaces.
