Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
US LBM Names Senior VP of Supply Chain
US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has announced that Steve Short has been promoted to senior vice president of supply chain. In his new role, Short will lead US LBM’s building materials sourcing and procurement strategy and supply chain operations, supporting the company’s more than 400 locations nationwide. Short joined US LBM earlier this year as vice president of operations and succeeds Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Pat Managan, who is retiring from the company.
nddist.com
Kinaxis Acquires MPO for $45M
OTTAWA, Ontario — Kinaxis Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired MPO, a European company that offers a unified global cloud-based SaaS platform for multi-party orchestration of orders, inventory and transport. Under the deal, which closed on Aug. 15, Kinaxis acquired all the shares of MPO for approximately $45...
nddist.com
NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Allenwood, N.J.-based Sealed Unit Parts Co. Inc., an innovative leader in the HVACR and appliance parts industries that designs, manufactures, and distributes high-performing parts, components, test instruments and tools.
nddist.com
ABB to Acquire Siemens Motor Business
ABB announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to purchase Siemens’ low-voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, the acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales and management team. The business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nddist.com
3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award
ISA on Monday named Renee Ricciotti, the national safety and industrial channel director at 3M, as the winner of the 2022 Women’s Influence Award. This award honors an individual from an ISA-member company for their commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.
nddist.com
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution has joined Women In Trucking as a corporate member, partnering together to empower women as they develop careers in the trucking industry. Women In Trucking is a nonprofit organization with a mission to encourage the employment and success of female drivers that now comprise over 13% of the over-the-road (OTR) gender-diverse workforce.
Comments / 0