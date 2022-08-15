Read full article on original website
Motley Crue + Def Leppard’s Stadium Tour Has Made Almost $5M Per Show
As Motley Crue and Def Leppard approach the last 12 dates of their joint North American "Stadium Tour" this summer, returns show the tour grossed an average of nearly $5 million per show in August. Get tickets here. The trek that started in June also features Poison, Joan Jett and...
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to Stage with Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne returned to stage on Aug. 8, along with Black Sabbath bandmate, guitarist Tony Iommi, to close out the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in England. The performance marks the first appearance for Osbourne, 73, following his recent spinal surgery and numerous health issues and since his final full duet performance of “Take What You Want” at Ozzfest in 2018 and 2019 with Post Malone at the American Music Awards.
musictimes.com
Carlos Santana Health Scare Over? Rocker Back Touring After 'Scary' Collapse
Carlos Santana has resumed touring. The renowned rocker returned to the stage in Connecticut on Friday, one month after fainting onstage in Michigan. The week prior, the 75-year-old guitarist was captured grinning as he exited the Four Seasons in midtown Manhattan, before performing in Connecticut and at the Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island, New York.
Robert Plant just explained why performing with Led Zeppelin wouldn't 'satisfy' him
For new fans and die-hards alike, the thought of catching a Led Zeppelin reunion with the band’s surviving members would absolutely be considered a top-of-the-bucket-list kind of concert – so what does the band’s frontman think of the idea?
EW.com
Friday at Lollapalooza included sets from Black Sabbath, the Black Keys, the Shins, and more
On the opening day of Lollapalooza 2012 in Chicago, people could only talk about two things: The oppressive heat (which isn't really news for anyone who has ever spent three days repeatedly crossing Grant Park in August), and whether or not Black Sabbath was going to make everybody sad. Obviously,...
London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+
American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
