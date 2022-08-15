ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to Stage with Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne returned to stage on Aug. 8, along with Black Sabbath bandmate, guitarist Tony Iommi, to close out the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in England. The performance marks the first appearance for Osbourne, 73, following his recent spinal surgery and numerous health issues and since his final full duet performance of “Take What You Want” at Ozzfest in 2018 and 2019 with Post Malone at the American Music Awards.
musictimes.com

Carlos Santana Health Scare Over? Rocker Back Touring After 'Scary' Collapse

Carlos Santana has resumed touring. The renowned rocker returned to the stage in Connecticut on Friday, one month after fainting onstage in Michigan. The week prior, the 75-year-old guitarist was captured grinning as he exited the Four Seasons in midtown Manhattan, before performing in Connecticut and at the Jones Beach Amphitheater on Long Island, New York.
CBS LA

London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+

American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
