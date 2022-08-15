Clearwater, Florida. August 18, 2022– The Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range recently added a patented new training device to its North McMullen Booth Rd. location. The Power Tee is a premier automated teeing system that perfectly balances training and fun by ensuring the golf ball is at the perfect height for each practice swing. With 40 adjustable heights, the tee can be raised or lowered with the push of a button. Because the height can be adjusted to the millimeter, users can find the perfect height for the specific club they’re using and lower their future scores.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO