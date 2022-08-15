ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is having a great new school year! With the weeks being filled back up with schoolwork, we know that the weekends are made for fun! One of the coolest things going on this weekend is the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Amalie Arena! World and Olympic champions will compete to represent the […]
golfcoastmagazine.com

Power Tee Training Device Now Open at Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range

Clearwater, Florida. August 18, 2022– The Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range recently added a patented new training device to its North McMullen Booth Rd. location. The Power Tee is a premier automated teeing system that perfectly balances training and fun by ensuring the golf ball is at the perfect height for each practice swing. With 40 adjustable heights, the tee can be raised or lowered with the push of a button. Because the height can be adjusted to the millimeter, users can find the perfect height for the specific club they’re using and lower their future scores.
CLEARWATER, FL

