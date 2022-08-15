Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms popping up in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over a third of Nebraska was in a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon and evening, though much of the storms were winding down by early evening. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 32 were in a severe thunderstorm watch. Though originally slated to expire at 9:00 p.m. CT, all but six had been removed by 8:00 p.m. CT.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
News Channel Nebraska
Three people killed in Richardson County crash
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. -- Three people were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in Richardson County in southeast Nebraska, just two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized after pickup gets stuck under semi
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Multiple vehicles were involved in Columbus crash that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday evening. A 2001 Ford pickup was traveling westbound in the outside lane of a crowded 23rd Street when an eastbound Toyota Prius was attempting to turn left into the Sonic parking lot, according to Capt. Douglas Molczyk of the Columbus Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second-grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha cutting sends one to the hospital
OMAHA, Neb. -- A cutting from Wednesday morning is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said officers were dispatched to Jackson Tower at 27th and Leavenworth Streets at 3:40 a.m. for a reported cutting. The report said a 29-year-old victim was found in the building injured. They were...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people and damaged vehicles and a business. OPD said officers were dispatched to the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue on Wednesday 12:04 a.m. after several people called reporting gunshots. Officers said they found a...
News Channel Nebraska
Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene
BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
News Channel Nebraska
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska
FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
News Channel Nebraska
Lancaster County men facing felony counts, in Beatrice house shooting
BEATRICE – A Firth man charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home, faces further hearing September 8th, in Gage County Court. 18-year-old Colten Anderson is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges, upon conviction, carry possible sentences of up to 50 years in prison, with a mandatory five-year minimum on each count. Anderson was excused from attending Thursday’s hearing.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus approves temporary use permit for potential AG Park casino
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Another Nebraska town is taking preliminary steps to possibly hosting casino games soon. The Columbus City Council this week approved a special use permit that would allow Caesars Entertainment to use AG Park as a temporary facility for gambling while they construct their planned Harrah's Casino on the town's west side.
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: 'The mortgage is due for Nebraska'
NEBRASKA CITY – Big Red Buzz returned Thursday to Valentino’s Restaurant in Nebraska City, where college football analyst Damon Benning compared Nebraska’s coaching plotline to a family facing a big mortgage payment. Benning: “It’s like when the mortgage is due, you’re on the clock and you’ve got...
