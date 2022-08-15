ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker

The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."
Whiskey Riff

Kayaker Gets Chased Down By Grizzly Bear While Guiding Rafters Down A River

Well, that’s probably the last thing you want chasing you down a river…. And kayakers can be some pretty rad people. Hopping in a small boat, ripping through freezing cold glacier waterways, traversing through big rapids… that’s some pretty crazy stuff on its own. And guiding a buncha newbies through it isn’t an easy job either.
The Independent

River chief imprisoned for fishing fights for sacred rights

Wilbur Slockish Jr. has been shot at, had rocks hurled at him. He hid underground for months, and then spent 20 months serving time in federal prisons across the country — all of that for fishing in the Columbia River.But Slockish, a traditional river chief of the Klickitat Band of the Yakama Nation, would endure it all again to protect his right of access to the river and the fish that his people believe were bestowed to them by the Creator. “It’s a sacred covenant,” he said. “Nothing’s more important.”Tribal fishermen like Slockish have drawn the ire of commercial...
Outdoor Life

The Best Bobbers for Catching More Fish

The red-and-white plastic bobber. It’s one of the most iconic items in all of fishing. Next time you’re in the gift shop at the Cracker Barrel, look around. I promise you’ll find one depicted on a tin “gone fishin’” sign or door mat. I’m pretty sure there’s never been a fishing Santa or angling snowman ornament made that doesn’t feature a red-and-white bobber. Most of us learned to fish with these simple orbs on our lines. Watching that plastic bobber disappear under the strain of a bluegill brings back a lot of childhood memories. Key word here being “childhood,” because in my opinion, nobody older than 10 should be using a plastic red-and-white bobber.
Field & Stream

6 Cheap Bass-Boat Upgrades For Anglers on a Budget

Sometimes I like to pretend that money isn’t a factor. I’ll scour the internet checking prices for sprawling ranches in the Dakotas, river-front lodges in Idaho, or maybe a beachside house on Maui. And, yes, sometimes I dare to check out the latest offerings from bass boat builders…including prices.
Salon

4 tips for buying wild salmon

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. In an episode of our podcast, "What You're Eating," we talked to experts all about salmon, wild and farmed. In the episode, we get into the details of fish farming — of salmon, and other fish, too — and how it replicates some of the environmental problems we see in land-based factory farms for animals like chickens and pigs. In short, for most fish and crustaceans (there are exceptions!), wild is preferable to farmed. This is definitely true for salmon.
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

