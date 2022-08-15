Read full article on original website
Related
The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker
The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."
Pilot spots fiery red glow in clouds over the Atlantic Ocean that some likened to a 'watergate' from Netflix's Stranger Things, while others say it's LEDs on a fishing boat
A fiery red glow was spotted by a pilot on July 22 as he passed over clouds above that Atlantic Ocean, and images of the eerie scene were recently shared on Reddit with the hopes of unravelling the mystery. Three images of the encounter sparked a commenting frenzy on the...
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
Orca Swims Under Boat Belly Up in Incredible Close Encounter in Puget Sound
In the video, an orca can be seen swimming straight toward the boat with its belly completely exposed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kayaker Gets Chased Down By Grizzly Bear While Guiding Rafters Down A River
Well, that’s probably the last thing you want chasing you down a river…. And kayakers can be some pretty rad people. Hopping in a small boat, ripping through freezing cold glacier waterways, traversing through big rapids… that’s some pretty crazy stuff on its own. And guiding a buncha newbies through it isn’t an easy job either.
Angler Catches Giant 10-Foot, 4-Inch Idaho State Record White Sturgeon
A southern Idaho reservoir is home to some true freshwater monsters, and an angler from Utah just caught one of them. In early August, Greg Poulsen landed a white sturgeon measuring 10 feet, 4 inches—big enough to officially set Idaho’s new catch-and-release state record for the species. According...
River chief imprisoned for fishing fights for sacred rights
Wilbur Slockish Jr. has been shot at, had rocks hurled at him. He hid underground for months, and then spent 20 months serving time in federal prisons across the country — all of that for fishing in the Columbia River.But Slockish, a traditional river chief of the Klickitat Band of the Yakama Nation, would endure it all again to protect his right of access to the river and the fish that his people believe were bestowed to them by the Creator. “It’s a sacred covenant,” he said. “Nothing’s more important.”Tribal fishermen like Slockish have drawn the ire of commercial...
The Best Bobbers for Catching More Fish
The red-and-white plastic bobber. It’s one of the most iconic items in all of fishing. Next time you’re in the gift shop at the Cracker Barrel, look around. I promise you’ll find one depicted on a tin “gone fishin’” sign or door mat. I’m pretty sure there’s never been a fishing Santa or angling snowman ornament made that doesn’t feature a red-and-white bobber. Most of us learned to fish with these simple orbs on our lines. Watching that plastic bobber disappear under the strain of a bluegill brings back a lot of childhood memories. Key word here being “childhood,” because in my opinion, nobody older than 10 should be using a plastic red-and-white bobber.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Cheap Bass-Boat Upgrades For Anglers on a Budget
Sometimes I like to pretend that money isn’t a factor. I’ll scour the internet checking prices for sprawling ranches in the Dakotas, river-front lodges in Idaho, or maybe a beachside house on Maui. And, yes, sometimes I dare to check out the latest offerings from bass boat builders…including prices.
Brown Bear Steals Sockeye Salmon Right Off Alaskan Fisherman’s Line
Talk about a wild encounter. Catching a sockeye alone is a dream for most fisherman. A tasty and large fish that roams the waters of the west coast, it also just so happens to be a bear’s favorite meal in that neck of the woods. Alaskan brown bears love...
4 tips for buying wild salmon
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. In an episode of our podcast, "What You're Eating," we talked to experts all about salmon, wild and farmed. In the episode, we get into the details of fish farming — of salmon, and other fish, too — and how it replicates some of the environmental problems we see in land-based factory farms for animals like chickens and pigs. In short, for most fish and crustaceans (there are exceptions!), wild is preferable to farmed. This is definitely true for salmon.
105.3 KISS FM
Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissfm1053.com/
Comments / 0