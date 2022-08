This incredible custom classic truck is a wonderful beast on the road and mud. Originally built for the big screen on the popular spin off television show Hobbs & Shaw, this trophy truck is an iconic vehicle to say the least. Fans of the series will remember the intense chase through the jungle where the vehicle went head to head with many opponents in similarly specced cars. A little while after this vehicle was used in filming, it went into the abyss that nearly all movie cars find post-production. That was before being rescued from a seemingly inevitable life at the museum with little to no driving in favor of a home with a father/son car enthusiast duo. So what makes this such an amazing car that it stood out to these fans of the fast and furious along with its many performance vehicles?

CARS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO