LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will open Katie Rogers and Johnson Hall this Thursday, August 18, at 9:00 a.m. for the new class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be on hand to assist with move-ins as well as provide information for new students and their families to help ease the transition into the students’ new home away from home.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO