ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Quick-hitters: Notre Dame WR coach Chansi Stuckey on Tobias Merriweather, Braden Lenzy, thin numbers

By Patrick Engel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppL05_0hI42OL400
Chansi Stuckey was named Notre Dame wide receivers coach in January 2022 (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

Chansi Stuckey will now have a maximum of seven healthy scholarship receivers in his first year as Notre Dame wide receivers coach. Graduate student Avery Davis‘ Friday ACL tear dropped that number from eight. Right now, it’s five full participants. Sophomore Deion Colzie is on the mend from a PCL sprain suffered early in camp. Grad student Joe Wilkins Jr. (Lisfranc) has been out since March, but his return to practice on a limited basis is imminent.

It has left Stuckey trying to juggle load management with development in preseason camp.

“We can’t run our guys into the ground,” Stuckey said. “We have to get to them to Sept. 3. But the other side of the coin is we have to get the reps to be ready.”

Stuckey met with reporters Monday afternoon following Notre Dame practice. Here are some topics he addressed.

On freshman Tobias Merriweather

“We’re trying to get him to a place where mid-season to end of season, he’s a really reliable guy. It’s unrealistic for Game 1 against Ohio State, 70 snaps. You can ruin a guy that way. Bring him along, he will get what he has earned.”

On what makes Merriweather stand out

“[He’s] 6-5, state 200-meter champion. Those are the things that come to mind. He’s tall, but he’s 200 pounds. He has held his weight pretty good. He’s fast. With all freshmen, you have to get stronger and not just use your body relying on, ‘I’m taller and more athletic.’ You might get a 6-2 corner who can run and who’s strong. How are you going to deal with that type of guy? He can really sink his hips. He’s smart.”

“It takes me back to my rookie year in the NFL. It’s a whole new language. He’s learning an entirely new language. Everything he has learned, I’m like, ‘No. No. No.’ Just imagine that – everything that has gotten me here is wrong. It’s not wrong, but whatever your ceiling was, that’s your floor.”

On his emphasis on small details

“Football is one of the only games where you can be, on a scale of one to 10, athleticism two and be a great receiver. Detail allows you to do that. If you lock in the details and understand why your break point needs to be this, why your toe has to be pointed that way, why we’re running this concept vs. this coverage. Everything happens at a hundredth of a second. If I can gain a hundredth of a second and process faster, I’ve done better than this guy.”

RELATED: More Notre Dame football:

Tyler Buchner winning Notre Dame QB job rewards OC Tommy Rees’ long-held belief in him

What’s next for Irish QB Drew Pyne after losing competition to Tyler Buchner?

On grad student Braden Lenzy

“The biggest thing for him is confidence. He called me after [former Baylor receiver] Tyquan Thornton got drafted and asked, ‘Coach, can that be me?’ I said, ‘If you buy in.’ From that moment on, he began to believe, ‘I’m going to shoot my shot.’ I told him today I was super proud of him with how he has committed to the program and how he’s matured through the years before I got here from what I hear, how hard he works. He’s at least top three hardest workers on our team.”

On his emphasis to former walk-on Matt Salerno

“Play within himself. Everyone in our offense will have a role, and if everyone is the best version of himself, we’ll be exactly where we need to be. I don’t need him trying to be Mike [Mayer], don’t need him trying to be [Tyler] Buchner, not [Jayden Thomas]. This is your role and what you do well. It’s our job as coaches to put him in position to do what he does well.”

On Wilkins’ faster than expected return

“It’s all right here in your mind. I was with [former Clemson receiver] Amari Rodgers when he came back from the ACL and he was as focused a kid as I’ve ever seen. That’s what got him back. Joe has been super focused too.”

On how he limits receivers’ workload in practice

“You really have to try to manipulate the emphasis of that day, how many reps we have – is it short, intermediate or deep – and that affects what we do in individual [drills]. I try to find a lot ways to make sure they catch balls but save their legs. If we’re running a 20-yard comeback, we’ll just do the last 5 so they have the understanding and are saving their legs.

“It makes other guys in the room have to be available. [Walk-on] Henry Cook has to be available to get in some reps. [Walk-on] Conor Ratigan has to be able to jump in there.”

On the ideal number of scholarship receivers

“Ten guys would be great. Then you have guys to roll in, guys to develop. You create that competition in the room and then you’re really rolling.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'

Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chansi Stuckey
Person
Matt Salerno
On3.com

Brent Venables discusses the aftermath of Lincoln Riley's departure

With the 2022 season right around the corner, the wounds from the breakup between Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley are as close to mended as they’re going to get. Hiring Brent Venables to take over in Norman definitely helped, but Oklahoma and Riley are ready to get their years rolling without the other. For Venables, he says he has seen little to no hard feelings from the Sooners to this point.
NORMAN, OK
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Friday, Aug. 19)

It's Week 3 of the NFL preseason and there are three games on Friday, Aug. 19. Two of the games are on NFL Network (all three are available locally), and while though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to the when the real games take place.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips#Notre Dame Football#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame Wr#Pcl#Ohio State
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Son's Big Accomplishment

Zak Herbstreit, the son of Kirk Herbstreit, earned a distinct honor at Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon. Herbstreit is now a full member of the program after he got rid of his black stripe ahead of the 2022 season. Herbstreit committed to the Buckeyes as a walk-on in 2021 when...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday has not been to 3 B1G schools, says Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

ESPN’s College Gameday has been around for quite some time. Since 1987, it has been 1 of the many staples of college football. However, there are certain schools that have not had College Gameday, including 3 schools from the B1G. There are 8 Power 5 schools that have not seen the college football program, and Rutgers, Maryland, and Illinois are among those schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban

Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Keyontae Johnson schedules third official visit

Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson will officially visit Nebraska on August 17, On3 has learned. This visit will be Johnson’s third official. The 6-foot-6 wing visited Kansas State and Western Kentucky in July. Johnson has not played a game since December 12, 2020, when he collapsed during a game...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy