The sun has been quite active the last several days firing off multiple solar flares, and a stream of high-speed wind, which will likely hit the Earth Wednesday night. The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch starting at 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday, lasting for 72 hours. The peak of the storm is expected to start around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and his could bring the northern lights as far south as Oregon to Iowa. The best chance for Iowa will be areas along and north of Highway 20.

2 DAYS AGO