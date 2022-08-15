Read full article on original website
Some Iowa families miss eligibility for free or reduced school lunches by pennies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa students can no longer receive free meals at school, after two years of federal assistance. The extra financial help came to end once the 2021-2022 school year wrapped up. "Prior to covid we were sitting about 50% participation," says Scott Litchfield, nutrition services director...
Back to School: Iowa immunization requirements
Back to school serves as a reminder to make sure your kids' vaccinations are up to date. In Iowa, required vaccinations include shots for measles, Hepatitis B and polio. The state of Iowa has immunization requirements for students to attend licensed child care centers, elementary education and secondary ed. Children...
Iowa SRO says "copycat" school threats have risen as nationwide violence increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — A violent trend is increasing nationwide, now schools districts are left wondering how they can protect their students as kids head back into the classroom. More than 2,000 school shootings have been reported nationwide since 1970, 202 of those happening in 2021, according to the...
Vaccination culture has changed in COVID era
Eastern Iowa — Only six more days until a lot of Eastern Iowa kids head back to school and that means getting vaccinations up to date. State law requires some of those for kids. Vaccination is a buzz word that carries a different tone since the arrival of COVID.
Look North: Northern Lights possible Wednesday night
The sun has been quite active the last several days firing off multiple solar flares, and a stream of high-speed wind, which will likely hit the Earth Wednesday night. The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch starting at 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday, lasting for 72 hours. The peak of the storm is expected to start around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and his could bring the northern lights as far south as Oregon to Iowa. The best chance for Iowa will be areas along and north of Highway 20.
Bank of America awards $330,000 Investment to Iowa nonprofits
Iowa — Tuesday evening, Bank of America announced more than $330,000 in grants to 14 Iowa nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families. The grants focus on workforce development and education to help individuals:. Chart a path to employment. Better economic futures. Basic needs fundamental to...
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association will host it's 25th Anniversary Celebration
Arnolds Park — The Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) announced a special addition to the 25th Anniversary Induction Weekend Tuesday afternoon. The 25th Anniversary Induction Weekend will celebrate IRRMA's inductee classes, spanning from 1997 to 2022. The following statement was made by Executive Director, Clay Norris in...
Lansing man charged with murder for strangling 83-year-old man
LANSING, Iowa — On Wednesday Lansing/New Albin Police arrested and charged a Lansing man for strangling an 83-year-old man to death back in May. Andrew Karvel, 67, is now in the Allamakee County Jail and charged with first-degree murder. Online court documents say Karvel strangled Daniel Lundy, 83 of...
Independence man facing child endangerment charges
An Independence man is facing a dozen counts of child endangerment after alleging choking and attacking two kids on a number of occasions, and even threatening to hit them so hard, they'd die. Adam Nichols is being held on $50,000 bond. New court records show most of the alleged attacks...
