Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
anonymouseagle.com
2022 Marquette Men’s Soccer Season Preview: The Returning Players
We’re less than a week away from the official start to the 2022 Marquette men’s soccer season! The Golden Eagles will get it started this coming Thursday, right alongside the start of Freshman Orientation, with a home date against #11 Tulsa. Before we get to that, we have...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Falls In Their Season Opener
The Marquette women’s soccer season got started on Thursday night. While it’s a long season, the first match of the campaign was decided pretty early. Thanks to a pair of goals in the first eight minutes, two goals just 44 seconds apart, put #15 Notre Dame up 2-0. That first goal was enough, and thanks to an 18-1 shot advantage, the Irish held off Marquette and handed them the 3-0 defeat.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: at #16 Notre Dame & at Central Michigan
Hopefully head coach Frank Pelaez and the Marquette women’s soccer team are, because they are getting thrown straight into some highly competitive soccer to start the season. We found out last week that the Golden Eagles are picked to finish eighth in the Big East this season, so that’s not a great sign for their chances in their opener..... but I also highly disagree with that pick.
anonymouseagle.com
2022 Marquette Women’s Soccer Season Preview: Three Questions
By the time you read this, there will be less than 35 hours to the first kick of the Marquette Golden Eagles women’s soccer season! We’ve already talked about the players on the team, breaking it down to the returning women and the newcomers, where head coach Frank Pelaez has five freshmen and five transfers to work into his rotation this fall.
thecentersquare.com
UW announces tuition free ‘promise’ for UW-Milwaukee, Whitewater, Parkside
(The Center Square) – More college students in Wisconsin will soon have a shot at a free college degree. The UW System on Monday announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for students at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside. “A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 19-21
Eat great local food, see some animals and listen to music at Milwaukee a la Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Some of the artists performing include Bella Cain, the Plain White Ts and Spin Doctors. There will also be kids activities and the usual zoo favorites like the train, goat yard and more. Tickets are available online or in-person day-of.
CBS 58
MATC move-in day underway as fall semester approaches
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The migration of college students is underway in Milwaukee. Freshmen students arrived at their new apartments at MATC Monday, pushing the traditional blue carts carrying their belongings at the Westown Green apartments on Martin Luther King Drive. The new students were greeted by food trucks and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 100-year dream comes true at Neu’s Hardware
August 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Margaret Krebs will turn 100 years old on August 26, 2022 and by the skin of her teeth she just completed one of the final goals on her bucket list: working at a hardware store. Mike at Neu’s Hardware, N95W16915...
milwaukeemag.com
Meet the Artist Behind the Giant Giannis Mural
What inspired you to paint Giannis from behind like that?. I wanted to show his name – it’s one of the most recognizable names in NBA history. The shape of it, the way it curves. He’s facing Fiserv Forum, like he’s keeping watch over Downtown. It’s also kind of a Batman pose, which is pretty cool.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Ale House to close
Post: Landlord not renewing brewery & restaurant’s lease. After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it’s having to close its doors.In a post on its Facebook page, the brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water & Buffalo streets are “going in a different direction.” So, the restaurant’s last day at its current location will be Sept. 11. The restaurant’s owners are hinting it may be back elsewhere, closing his post with, “hopefully, it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now…to be continued. ”
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MATC Times
1245-47 N Cass St.
Historic Milwaukee Apartment - Located in the heart of the Eastside, this apartment is incredibly charming and perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a quaint and quiet place to live while still being close to all the fun Milwaukee's Eastside has to offers. This apartment includes parking and ALL utilities except for water/sewer and internet. This is a fantastic place with tons of Milwaukee charm!
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
MPS teacher shortage: Some students to start school without regular teacher
Milwaukee Public Schools are not the only school district in southeastern Wisconsin dealing with a teacher shortage.
ozaukeepress.com
Fredonia rock musician leads a band aiming for the big time
Jotham Higginbotham of Fredonia didn’t dream of being the lead singer of a rock band. Band members’ parents didn’t claim the group had no future and didn’t say practices were too loud. They actually came up with the idea. In what could be construed as the...
Former OVP director Arnitta Holliman responds to her firing
The just-fired director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, Arnitta Holliman, says her dismissal by the mayor's office was "unwarranted and unprofessional."
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
