Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
Immune cell model paves way for new treatments targeting common infection amongst immunocompromised children
Researchers have successfully engineered human immune cells to model an infection common among immunocompromised people in a breakthrough discovery, paving the way for new drug testing and treatments. The research, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and published in Stem Cell Reports, used cutting edge stem cell technology to...
Science Daily
Immune system: Image of antigen-bound T-cell receptor at atomic resolution
T cells are our immune system’s customised tools for fighting infectious diseases and tumour cells. On their surface, these special white blood cells carry a receptor that recognises antigens. With the help of cryo-electron microscopy, biochemists and structural biologists from Goethe University Frankfurt, in collaboration the University of Oxford and the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, were able to visualise the whole T-cell receptor complex with bound antigen at atomic resolution for the first time. Thereby they have helped us understand a fundamental process which may pave the way for novel therapeutic approaches targeting severe diseases.
Science Daily
When Alzheimer's degrades cells that cross hemispheres, visual memory suffers
A new MIT study finds that Alzheimer's disease disrupts at least one form of visual memory by degrading a newly identified circuit that connects the vision processing centers of each brain hemisphere. The results of the study, published in Neuron by a research team based at The Picower Institute for...
Science Daily
Deep brain stimulation to brain area linked to reward and motivation is potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to reward and motivation, revealed metabolic brain changes over 12 months post-DBS implantation, making it a strong potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression according to researchers at UTHealth Houston. The results of the study,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
New SPARK study identifies a novel group of inherited genes of moderate effect and shows their links to other behavioral conditions
In a series of articles published in the journal Nature Genetics, researchers used data from the SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research) research cohort, which was created to advance our understanding of the complex genetics of autism and includes genetic data from nearly 43,000 people with autism. The findings show differences in genetic influences among people all along the autism spectrum.
Science Daily
New method enables long-lasting imaging of rapid brain activity in individual cells deep in the cortex
As you are reading these words, certain regions of your brain are displaying a flurry of millisecond-fast electrical activity. Visualizing and measuring this electrical activity is crucial to understand how the brain enables us to see, move, behave or read these words. However, technological limitations are delaying neuroscientists from achieving their goal of improving the understanding of how the brain works.
Science Daily
Circadian clock makes sure plant cells have the time of their lives
They say timing is everything, and that couldn't be more true for cell cycle progression and differentiation. Now, researchers from Japan have found that the circadian clock is crucial for proper plant development. In a study published in Cell Reports, researchers at Nara Institute of Science and Technology (NAIST) have...
Science Daily
Researchers examine link between pesticides and thyroid cancer risk in Central California area
In single pollutant models and within a 20-year period, 10 out of 29 reviewed pesticides were associated with thyroid cancer, including several of the most widely used ones in the U.S. These included paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen. Additionally, the risk of thyroid cancer increased proportionally to the total number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding: Rebleeding rates and rebleeding predictors found
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB) is defined as gastrointestinal bleeding from a source that cannot be determined even after upper or lower gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed. It is an intractable disease that can cause repeated bloody stools and anemia without an identifiable cause, and may require frequent blood transfusions. Although the pathogenesis of OGIB remains largely unclear, it is assumed that in most cases, the bleeding is from the small intestine.
Science Daily
Unlocking cell nucleus behaviors
For years, the nucleus within a cell was thought to be elastic like a rubber ball, deforming and snapping back into shape as the cell navigated through pores and between fibers inside the human body. Researchers at Texas A&M University and the University of Florida have discovered that the nucleus is more complex than originally believed, behaving more like a liquid drop than a rubber ball.
Science Daily
Report outlines most common symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases
A review of the latest research highlights the most reported symptoms of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), noting that men and women often experience different symptoms, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship peer-reviewed journal, Circulation. The statement also highlights how symptoms are...
Science Daily
Key mechanisms of airway relaxation in asthma
Many therapeutics for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases target the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR), a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that rapidly supports airway relaxation when stimulated. Yet, overuse of these agents is associated with adverse health outcomes, including death, which has limited their utility as frontline therapies. Now,...
Science Daily
New dementia risk genes identified through novel testing approach
A new UCLA-led study has identified multiple new risk genes for Alzheimer's disease and a rare, related brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) by using a combination of new testing methods allowing for mass screening of genetic variants in a single experiment. The study, published today in the journal...
Science Daily
Swarms of microrobots could be solution to unblocking medical devices in body
Swarms of microrobots injected into the human body could unblock internal medical devices and avoid the need for further surgery, according to new research from the University of Essex. The study is the first-time scientists have developed magnetic microrobotics to remove deposits in shunts -- common internal medical devices used...
Science Daily
Early blood tests predict death, severe disability for traumatic brain injury
A study finds that blood tests taken the day of a traumatic brain injury can predict which patients are likely to die or survive with severe disability, allowing clinicians to make decisions earlier on possible treatment of TBI. Researchers from Michigan Medicine, the University of California San Francisco and the...
Science Daily
Routine depression screening may capture underdiagnosed patient populations
Screening for depression at the primary care level could dramatically increase the likelihood of treatment for those who are traditionally undertreated -- racial and ethnic minority individuals, older adults, those with limited English proficiency and men -- according to a new study led by UC San Francisco. Second only to...
Science Daily
No one-size-fits-all artificial intelligence approach works for prevention, diagnosis or treatment using precision medicine
A Rutgers analysis of dozens of artificial intelligence (AI) software programs used in precision, or personalized, medicine to prevent, diagnose and treat disease found that no program exists that can be used for all treatments. "Precision medicine is one of the most trending subjects in basic and medical science today,"...
Science Daily
A warming planet could mess with our sleep -- and make us more vulnerable to infectious disease
It's a scene that will be familiar for many after yet another scorching summer: You're lying awake during a warm night, bedsheets kicked aside, an overmatched ceiling fan providing little respite as you struggle to get a good night's sleep. But a warming planet doesn't just mean more people may...
Science Daily
A breakthrough in magnetic materials research could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow with much less energy loss
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Science Daily
Scientists create new map of the developing cerebral cortex
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have mapped the surface of the cortex of the young human brain with unprecedented resolution, revealing the development of key functional regions from two months before birth to two years after. The new cortical development mapping, reported online in the Proceedings of the...
Comments / 0