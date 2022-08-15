Obviously anything like this just a few months before the mid term elections is clearly politically motivated by the Democrats and should be deemed illegal and thrown out.
Notice how we're talking about Trump and not the criminal Biden syndicate or his catastrophic foreign and domestic policies? And Biden conveniently riding his bike on the beach in South Carolina not taking questions from reporters? Yep. This was all hatched weeks in advance.
KGB style raid.....what'd you expect from the FBI that's been reprimanded 19 times the last 6 years for evidence tampering, evidence withholding, perjury and illegal wiretapping..
