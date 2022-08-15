Norfolk police ID man who they say shot a woman before turning gun on himself

A Norfolk police car sits outside the Suburban Acres home where a man was killed and woman injured in a double shooting on Aug. 15, 2022. Lauren Girgis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man died and a woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening in a domestic shooting at a residence in the Suburban Acres neighborhood in Norfolk on Monday.

The call for the shooting came in at 12:40 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch. The man was identified as 69-year-old Bobby K. Lee but police did not release the woman’s name.

The Norfolk Police Department said Tuesday that Lee shot the woman and turned the gun on himself to commit suicide. When police arrived on the scene, he was dead.

Neighbors described the couple who lived at the home as friendly and said they used to run a Chinese takeout restaurant.

Neighbor Paul Matson, 45, lived a few doors down from the home where the shooting took place. When Matson moved to the neighborhood a year ago, the couple was among the first people who welcomed him, bringing him pears from a tree in their front yard.

“This is a pretty quiet neighborhood,” Matson said. “It’s pretty out of the ordinary.”

Richard Drumwright, who lives across from the couple, said they were “wonderful” people and would often house sit for him and his wife or drive them to the airport when going out of town. Drumwright was in his house and called 911 when he heard the gunshots shortly before 1 p.m.

Drumwright said the couple owned the Far East Restaurant across from Booker T. Washington High School on Princess Anne Road until its closure in 2018.

Pearl Drumwright said the couple has two children and five grandchildren, and they had been behaving normally in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

“We’re going to miss them terribly,” Pearl Drumwright said. “We’re very, very upset.”

Staff reporter Everett Eaton contributed to this report.

