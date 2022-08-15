ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police ID man who they say shot a woman before turning gun on himself

By Lauren Girgis, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6W0p_0hI41BpQ00
A Norfolk police car sits outside the Suburban Acres home where a man was killed and woman injured in a double shooting on Aug. 15, 2022. Lauren Girgis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man died and a woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening in a domestic shooting at a residence in the Suburban Acres neighborhood in Norfolk on Monday.

The call for the shooting came in at 12:40 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch. The man was identified as 69-year-old Bobby K. Lee but police did not release the woman’s name.

The Norfolk Police Department said Tuesday that Lee shot the woman and turned the gun on himself to commit suicide. When police arrived on the scene, he was dead.

Neighbors described the couple who lived at the home as friendly and said they used to run a Chinese takeout restaurant.

Neighbor Paul Matson, 45, lived a few doors down from the home where the shooting took place. When Matson moved to the neighborhood a year ago, the couple was among the first people who welcomed him, bringing him pears from a tree in their front yard.

“This is a pretty quiet neighborhood,” Matson said. “It’s pretty out of the ordinary.”

Richard Drumwright, who lives across from the couple, said they were “wonderful” people and would often house sit for him and his wife or drive them to the airport when going out of town. Drumwright was in his house and called 911 when he heard the gunshots shortly before 1 p.m.

Drumwright said the couple owned the Far East Restaurant across from Booker T. Washington High School on Princess Anne Road until its closure in 2018.

Pearl Drumwright said the couple has two children and five grandchildren, and they had been behaving normally in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

“We’re going to miss them terribly,” Pearl Drumwright said. “We’re very, very upset.”

Staff reporter Everett Eaton contributed to this report.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#Violent Crime#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

Portsmouth Police: Man Charged in Boy's Killing in Custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement. Portsmouth police said Monday that Al Demond McNeil was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder. The child was shot Wednesday inside a home and died Saturday. Police haven't released details about what preceded the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy