thefallonpost.org
Fernley City Council authorizes filing of motion to intervene in TCID hearing
The Fernley City Council Wednesday night authorized the filing of a motion to intervene in a court hearing next week in which the Truckee Carson Irrigation District is seeking to have its repayment contract with the Bureau of Reclamation ratified for the project to line a portion of the Truckee canal through Fernley.
thefallonpost.org
Local GOP Vote to Recommend Scharmann Fill Koenig Commission Seat
The local Republican Central Committee held its regular meeting last week and heard from residents of District 3 who are interested in filling Greg Koenig’s County Commission seat once he is sworn into his assembly seat and resigns his commission seat. Koenig defeated Vida Keller in the primary election...
pvtimes.com
Nevada only state in US with all counties at ‘low’ COVID levels
COVID-19 in Nye County and the entire state has plummeted to low levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as hospitalizations and reported new cases declined for the sixth straight week. Nye County had an average of three new cases in the past seven days, according to...
thefallonpost.org
Fallon Tribe Awarded Health Care Grant
USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced last week that USDA is awarding $1.2 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural Nevada. The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe will use a $672,950 grant to purchase a mobile health clinic. The clinic will be equipped with a pharmacy dispensing machine and telehealth video equipment to support rural healthcare. The Tribe has an agreement with two other Tribes in the area to provide health care to Tribal members. Without a mobile clinic, medical staff would make weekly trips in multiple vehicles covering hundreds of miles to provide health care service. This investment will offer accessible care options, including COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and healthcare education for staff and for community members.
thefallonpost.org
City Council Meeting Notes
Nevada Appeal
Community Bulletin Board for Aug. 17
If you’re a member, your plan should be to visit Churchill County Museum from 1-3 p.m. You’ll get to partake in a raffle, book sale and get to meet our new director, Mel Glover. Also, researchers are welcomed back into the research. The museum is still in the...
kunr.org
Yerington teen and family organized run to remember survivors, victims of Indian boarding schools
Kutoven “Ku” Stevens and his family organized a 50-mile run honoring the survivors and victims of the Stewart Indian School in Carson City over the weekend. He recently spoke to KUNR’s Gustavo Sagrero about the ultramarathon at his family’s home on the Yerington Paiute Reservation. Editor’s...
2news.com
Storey County Issues Boil Water Order Notice
A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Storey County. The affected areas are Sutton & Summit to Sutton and C Street and C Street to the gas station. The county says the order will be in place until approximately Thursday afternoon. If you have questions, call Public...
thefallonpost.org
Jessica Homer, a Fallon LCSW Hangs her Shingle
Apricity Counseling Services, a Fallon business owned by Jessica Homer, provides behavioral and mental health counseling and support for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families. Homer, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is currently accepting clients ages 11 to 25 at her new business location, 290 West Williams Avenue. When...
2news.com
Driver Identified in Fatal Semi-Truck Crash on I-80 West Near Lovelock
Nevada State Police troopers have identified the semi-truck driver who died in a crash on I-80 west near Lovelock earlier this month. The crash happened after 2 p.m. on August 2nd. NSP says 51-year-old James Compau was driving a 2005 Peterbilt westbound near mile marker 106 when the semi-truck when...
2news.com
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns bigger, better
The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair, which has brought many locals and neighboring communities together over the years to enjoy cantaloupe treats, live shows, and celebrate Fallon’s lifestyle, just got bigger. From August 26-29, festival guests are enticed to the event with more than 120 vendors, including food...
