Boynton Beach calls off talks of merging with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Boynton Beach has decided to cancel talks about merging the police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Boynton Beach officials have decided to cancel talks of a merger with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office before reaching contract negotiations.

City officials told the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that “they had a substantial pension fund liability” that affected the decision, according to a statement released Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

Monday’s announcement comes nearly two weeks after some city officials and residents voiced skepticism about the Sheriff’s Office taking over policing. Boynton officials initially voted in April in favor of considering the merger.

Mayor Ty Penserga did not respond to a voicemail and text message requesting comment about the decision Monday. An email from the city’s public communications department Monday night said Penserga will make a statement about the merger at the commission meeting Tuesday, which starts at 6 p.m.

Officials were set to discuss the Sheriff’s Office proposal and the police department’s pension plan, according to the meeting’s posted agenda. Then, officials would instruct staff whether to move forward with contract negotiations.

The Sheriff’s Office statement emphasized that the city first requested information about potentially merging and that “at no time did we ask for or initiate the discussion” and that its proposed cost of $42.4 million was within the city’s budget.

“At all times and in each meeting, it was made very clear that at any time the City was not satisfied with the process they were free to terminate the discussions,” the statement said. “The Sheriff’s Office wishes the City all the best, and will assist them in any way if asked to do so.”

An independent consulting firm, at the city’s request, submitted a study on how the merger could affect pension plan costs to the city’s financial services director on May 6.

The Sheriff’s Office submitted its merger proposal to the city in late July, leaving officials with questions they said they wanted answered before making a final decision.

At a city commission earlier this month, Commissioner Woodrow Hay initiated a vote to stop the discussion after nearly two dozen residents told commissioners they were against it, but it failed.

This is the second time the city has opted not to contract with the Sheriff’s Office, the first being in 2012 .