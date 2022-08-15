ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach calls off talks of merging with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6ReI_0hI414ja00
Boynton Beach has decided to cancel talks about merging the police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Boynton Beach officials have decided to cancel talks of a merger with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office before reaching contract negotiations.

City officials told the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that “they had a substantial pension fund liability” that affected the decision, according to a statement released Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

Monday’s announcement comes nearly two weeks after some city officials and residents voiced skepticism about the Sheriff’s Office taking over policing. Boynton officials initially voted in April in favor of considering the merger.

Mayor Ty Penserga did not respond to a voicemail and text message requesting comment about the decision Monday. An email from the city’s public communications department Monday night said Penserga will make a statement about the merger at the commission meeting Tuesday, which starts at 6 p.m.

Officials were set to discuss the Sheriff’s Office proposal and the police department’s pension plan, according to the meeting’s posted agenda. Then, officials would instruct staff whether to move forward with contract negotiations.

The Sheriff’s Office statement emphasized that the city first requested information about potentially merging and that “at no time did we ask for or initiate the discussion” and that its proposed cost of $42.4 million was within the city’s budget.

“At all times and in each meeting, it was made very clear that at any time the City was not satisfied with the process they were free to terminate the discussions,” the statement said. “The Sheriff’s Office wishes the City all the best, and will assist them in any way if asked to do so.”

An independent consulting firm, at the city’s request, submitted a study on how the merger could affect pension plan costs to the city’s financial services director on May 6.

The Sheriff’s Office submitted its merger proposal to the city in late July, leaving officials with questions they said they wanted answered before making a final decision.

At a city commission earlier this month, Commissioner Woodrow Hay initiated a vote to stop the discussion after nearly two dozen residents told commissioners they were against it, but it failed.

This is the second time the city has opted not to contract with the Sheriff’s Office, the first being in 2012 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Man found dead on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach identified

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police identified the man found dead in the middle of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. A motorist first saw the body early Monday morning near NW 12th Avenue and the ramp to I-95. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jad Claude Camille of Boynton...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man indicted on murder charge in fire that killed 93-year-old roommate

A man whose roommate died in a Fort Lauderdale high-rise condominium fire in December was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday. Keith Rush was indicted in relation to the death of his 93-year-old roommate, Howard Perkins, in the Dec. 3 fire at their beachfront condominium on the ninth floor of the Ocean Summit building at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive. Fort Lauderdale police responded to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Stage set for Parkland gunman’s brother and sister to testify

The biological brother and sister of the Parkland gunman are preparing to testify for him when the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting case resumes. Defense lawyers have been tight-lipped about their strategy to try to persuade a jury to show mercy to Nikolas Cruz, 23, who pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. The jury is tasked with deciding whether the ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Troopers searching for driver in Davie hit-and-run crash where 6-year-old boy died

The owner of the Mercedes-Benz SUV involved in a fatal rear-end hit-and-run crash on Florida’s Turnpike early Wednesday is helping troopers locate the person driving the vehicle during the incident, officials said. The Mercedes owner wasn’t the driver during the crash, which happened about 12:30 a.m. on the turnpike in Davie just beyond Griffin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘What happens to the homeless owl?’ Florida’s burrowing birds poised to lose fight to casino expansion

For years, Florida’s 10-inch tall burrowing owls have been fighting an uphill battle against habitat loss. The owls are now slated to lose eight burrows at the site of the roughly 220-acre Isle Casino expansion project in Pompano Park. Developers filed permit applications Wednesday to pay nearly $10,000 to fill the owls’ burrows. In the permit filing, they said they observed eight burrows, one ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#The Sheriff S Office
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What can you get for $1 million in West Palm Beach?

This story is part of an ongoing series looking at homes priced at $1 million in different neighborhoods in South Florida. A thriving downtown offering nightlife and entertainment, combined with pockets of residential areas, West Palm Beach offers homebuyers close proximity to both worlds. The city, and its housing market, has seen substantial growth over the past two years. Home prices there ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

VIDEO | Detectives seek driver who struck 2-year-old in hit-and-run in Oakland Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives in Oakland Park have released surveillance footage of a driver suspected to be responsible for a hit-and-run that injured a 2-year-old. Shortly after 6 p.m. Aug. 11, Broward deputies and fire personnel responded to a hit-and-run near Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue in Oakland Park. A 2-year-old child had been hit by a car and was taken to a ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fire burning in Everglades isn’t threat to people or buildings

A 1,400-acre fire is burning in a conservation area north of Alligator Alley and west of U.S. Highway 27 in Broward County, but the fire isn’t a threat to people or property, according to officials. The fire, which is 10% contained, started about 11 p.m. Monday when lightning struck an area 2 miles north of Alligator Alley and 6 miles west of U.S. 27, according to David Rosenbaum, public ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards

The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant

A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there in late July on a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Davie man died from eating tainted oyster at celebratory dinner

About a week after a father-daughter dinner, Roger “Rocky” Pinckney died, falling victim to bacteria in one of the celebratory oysters. Pinckney arrived at Memorial Pembroke Hospital on the evening of July 23, his 44th birthday, with a fever and abdominal pain, according to a medical report. Two days prior, he had eaten oysters at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. At the hospital, ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Steaks on Las Olas, Flamingo Fleaing in Boca Raton, new West Palm Beach-only doughnuts

Where’s the beef? More and more these days, the answer is Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. Fogo de Chão, a stylish Brazilian home of gaucho chefs and the “culinary art” of grilling steak churrasco style, opens Friday at 201 E. Las Olas Blvd., on a western stretch of the touristy downtown thoroughfare that is becoming ever more protein packed. Less than a week after the debut of Fogo de ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy