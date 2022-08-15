Read full article on original website
wvstateu.edu
Two West Virginia State University Students Selected as USDA 1890 National Scholars
INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two West Virginia State University (WVSU) students have been selected as United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 1890 National Scholars. Kadin Hall and William Reid were both selected as national scholars during the 2022 selection year. Hall is a sophomore from Ripley, West Virginia, majoring in Economics with an Agricultural Economics concentration. He is from a family that can claim five generations of farming in West Virginia. He hopes he can continue this tradition as well as work to help other West Virginia farmers succeed in their operations.
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
marshall.edu
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
This is West Virginia’s favorite drinking game, according to Google
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As West Virginia University, commonly known as one of the top party schools in the country, begins the fall semester, a study has revealed the drinking game that West Virginians prefer the most. According to Google search data compiled by Solitaire Bliss, of the 13 options that were included, West Virginia’s […]
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
WV State Fair Edition, The Lincoln County Cloggers!
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lights, Camera…Clog! Those are the things that come to mind when seeing the Lincoln County Cloggers Dance Team perform. The U.S. Cellular Stage at the State Fair of West Virginia was packed as crowd-goers filled their seats to see this incredible traditional Appalachian dance team perform. 59News was able to get […]
Friends with Paws program provides therapy dogs for West Virginia schools
First Lady Cathy Justice said there have been several success stories already.
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WSAZ
Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
Rand, West Virginia residents deal with constant high water disasters
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday’s unprecedented storm brought flooded roadways, destroyed homes and lost memories. All things residents in the unincorporated community of Rand said is nothing new but for their community is preventable. “We need help here, and we need it yesterday,” said Bryan Smith. Bryan Smith is the son of disabled U.S. […]
West Virginia National Guard to help Kanawha County with flood clean-up
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard will be heading to eastern Kanawha County to assist with flood relief and recovery in areas hit by flooding earlier this week. The Kanawha County Commission says they requested assistance yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 18 from the WVNG through the West Virginia Director of Emergency Management, G.E. […]
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
WDTV
More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
WSAZ
Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Announced
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the date and event schedule for the upcoming 31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee. The event is set to take place in mid-September and will feature live music, kids attractions, vendors, and much more. Things will kick...
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
