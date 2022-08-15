ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute, WV

wvstateu.edu

Two West Virginia State University Students Selected as USDA 1890 National Scholars

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two West Virginia State University (WVSU) students have been selected as United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 1890 National Scholars. Kadin Hall and William Reid were both selected as national scholars during the 2022 selection year. Hall is a sophomore from Ripley, West Virginia, majoring in Economics with an Agricultural Economics concentration. He is from a family that can claim five generations of farming in West Virginia. He hopes he can continue this tradition as well as work to help other West Virginia farmers succeed in their operations.
INSTITUTE, WV
marshall.edu

Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
WVNS

WV State Fair Edition, The Lincoln County Cloggers!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lights, Camera…Clog! Those are the things that come to mind when seeing the Lincoln County Cloggers Dance Team perform. The U.S. Cellular Stage at the State Fair of West Virginia was packed as crowd-goers filled their seats to see this incredible traditional Appalachian dance team perform. 59News was able to get […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
WDTV

More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Public meeting held addressing ethylene oxide in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection gave an update Thursday evening on how they’re addressing ethylene oxide air emissions in Kanawha County. This is an issue WSAZ began investigating earlier this year. The EPA has said EtO, a colorless, odorless gas that’s a cancer-causing...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help.  The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.  Veterans can go to the site […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the date and event schedule for the upcoming 31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee. The event is set to take place in mid-September and will feature live music, kids attractions, vendors, and much more. Things will kick...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

