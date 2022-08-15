Read full article on original website
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters
It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
dailyphew.com
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
dailyphew.com
After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together
Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
Pet Owner Sparks Fury for Demanding People Stop 'Adopting' Friendly Cats
A Redditor in the Netherlands told Newsweek: "I noticed that a lot of Americans and other countries just take cats from the street who look perfectly fine."
8 Tips For Saving Money On Your Pets
A recent Forbes survey found that 78% of pet owners brought home new pets during the pandemic. However, thousands of people are now surrendering dogs, cats and other animals to shelters and rescues, many because of inflation and the high costs of pet ownership. “The majority of what we’re seeing...
petproductnews.com
Wag Heaven Hosts Pet Food Giveaway
Wag Heaven Pet Supplies and Self-Serve Dog Wash in Georgetown, Texas, along with August Beverage Co., recently held a Drive-Thru Pet Food Giveaway. Free dog and cat food were available on a first-come/first-served basis while supplies lasted. The date for this pet food giveaway was chosen to fulfill a boy’s...
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Who Was Found Foraging for Food, Transforms into a Happy Indoor Cat in 3 Days
A kitten who was found foraging for food, transformed into a happy indoor cat in just three days. When Little Wanderers NYC was informed about a number of kittens needing help, outside an Upholstery shop in the Bronx, New York, volunteers of the rescue sprang into action. The kittens were...
petproductnews.com
Registration Opening Soon for the Pet Care Community at D.C. Fly-In
The Pet Advocacy Network invites the responsible pet care community to meet with legislators during the Fifth Annual Pet Care Community D.C. Fly-In on Wednesday, Sept. 21. With the limitations of the pandemic finally easing, we anticipate that after two years of hosting the fly-in as an exclusively virtual event, we will once again be able to meet with Capitol Hill lawmakers in person in Washington, D.C.
petpress.net
Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs
Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs
Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, based out of Pacific Grove, California, cares for senior citizens’ dogs after they are no longer able to do so. In a spotlight for CNN Heroes, rescue co-founder Carie Broecker explained the inspiration for Peace of Mind. About Peace of Mind “Oftentimes, the dog can be your last connection to […] The post California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
One Green Planet
Pet Owners in UK Forced to Give Up Pets Amid Cost of Living Crisis
An overwhelming amount of UK residents have had to give up their animals as the cost of living continues to rise. While some owners are looking to rehome or take their animals to shelters, others are heartlessly dumping their animals on the streets. Source: WION/Youtube. With inflation affecting the cost...
