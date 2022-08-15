ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 1

Related
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
ROANOKE, VA
pethelpful.com

Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
DogTime

Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
ATLANTA, GA
dailyphew.com

After Losing Their Owner, A Cute Pig And Pit Bull Find A Home Together

Since her neighbor’s tragically untimely death, Jessica Overlock, who resides with her family in Ohio, Arizona (the United States), has been caring for his dogs. Despite not being the most conventional pet pair, Penelope Rose the pig and Ruby Sue the pit bull were able to find a home where they could live together.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Simplemost

8 Tips For Saving Money On Your Pets

A recent Forbes survey found that 78% of pet owners brought home new pets during the pandemic. However, thousands of people are now surrendering dogs, cats and other animals to shelters and rescues, many because of inflation and the high costs of pet ownership. “The majority of what we’re seeing...
PETS
petproductnews.com

Wag Heaven Hosts Pet Food Giveaway

Wag Heaven Pet Supplies and Self-Serve Dog Wash in Georgetown, Texas, along with August Beverage Co., recently held a Drive-Thru Pet Food Giveaway. Free dog and cat food were available on a first-come/first-served basis while supplies lasted. The date for this pet food giveaway was chosen to fulfill a boy’s...
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Pets
petproductnews.com

Registration Opening Soon for the Pet Care Community at D.C. Fly-In

The Pet Advocacy Network invites the responsible pet care community to meet with legislators during the Fifth Annual Pet Care Community D.C. Fly-In on Wednesday, Sept. 21. With the limitations of the pandemic finally easing, we anticipate that after two years of hosting the fly-in as an exclusively virtual event, we will once again be able to meet with Capitol Hill lawmakers in person in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PETS
DogTime

California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs

Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, based out of Pacific Grove, California, cares for senior citizens’ dogs after they are no longer able to do so. In a spotlight for CNN Heroes, rescue co-founder Carie Broecker explained the inspiration for Peace of Mind. About Peace of Mind “Oftentimes, the dog can be your last connection to […] The post California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
One Green Planet

Pet Owners in UK Forced to Give Up Pets Amid Cost of Living Crisis

An overwhelming amount of UK residents have had to give up their animals as the cost of living continues to rise. While some owners are looking to rehome or take their animals to shelters, others are heartlessly dumping their animals on the streets. Source: WION/Youtube. With inflation affecting the cost...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy