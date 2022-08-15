Yung Gravy, Dove Cameron and MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana are set to perform during the VMAs pre-show event. The 90-minute event is hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney and will also feature coverage from Tate McRae, who joins as a special celebrity correspondent. Murda Beatz will also make an appearance as the Kraft Singles House DJ. The pre-show will air live on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can also watch the show on MTV’s Twitter starting at 6:15 p.m., which will feature additional exclusive breaks ranging from retrospective red carpet fashion to celebratory reviews of the VMA’s biggest nominees. Dove Cameron, known for...

