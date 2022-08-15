S.C. Congressional candidate doesn't live in the district he's running to represent

Democrat Judd Larkins is running against Joe Wilson in South Carolina's Second Congressional District. Larkins confirmed Monday morning that he does not live in the district. Provided Photo

A man seeking to represent South Carolina's Second Congressional District doesn't live there.

Judd Larkins, the Democratic nominee facing Republican incumbent Joe Wilson in November in the Second District, confirmed Monday morning that his home is located in the Sixth Congressional District.

The Second District includes Aiken, Barnwell and western Orangeburg counties and most of the suburbs surrounding Columbia. Wilson has represented the district since 2001.

The Sixth District includes most of the city of Columbia and a large portion of the inland eastern areas of the state. It has been represented by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn since 1993.

The U.S. Constitution does not require members of the House of Representatives to live in the district they represent. It does, however, require that members live in the state of the district that they represent.

The Washington Post reported in 2017 that around 30 members of the House of Representatives didn’t live in the district they represent.

Property tax records and voter registration records say Larkins lives in an eastern part of the city of Columbia, around half a mile from the Sixth District’s boundary with the Second District. Property tax records indicate that he and his wife, Leslie, purchased their home last year – the deed was recorded on June 29, 2021 – for around $370,000.

“While I do not reside in the Second district, I do live in the Second district," Larkins said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. "I eat, shop, play, worship, and fellowship in the Second."

Larkins added that he has lived in the Second district in the past and his ties to the district are more than where his house sits.

It is these bonds that led me to run for the Second district, as running for the district in which my house sits never felt like the option that best fit me or my community," Larkins continued. "My non-stop devotion and focus to traveling to every corner of the Second district as often as I can, shows that my attention is squarely on those I am seeking to represent."

Larkins added that he was hopeful his neighborhood would be redrawn into the Second District when a lawsuit challenging the state’s congressional districts is resolved. Larkins added that his neighborhood had moved between the districts several times during the state’s redistricting process.

He said if he wins and the district’s boundaries don’t change, he will move into the district even though he’s not required to do so.