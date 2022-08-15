Read full article on original website
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ 4K & Blu-ray release date announced
These days, it’s rare for movie sequels — especially those coming out some 40 years after the original — to hit a home run and reawaken the same sensation in younger generations, but Top Gun: Maverick did all of that, and then some, against all odds. The...
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Release Date and New Cast Members
Season 3 of Big Sky is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with fans desperately waiting for more news about the upcoming premiere. And this hype is only growing as fans learn more about the new actors joining the cast of the series. But when is...
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ producer provides update on Netflix’s sequel stuck in development jail
After nearly thirty years, is the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise finally headed to a screen near you? If legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer has any say in the matter, the answer is a hard yes. The Pirates of the Caribbean minced no words when questioned about the long-awaited sequel to 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III when questioned about the project during the recent Top Gun: Maverick press tour.
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
‘Star Wars’ fans call for the redemption of a severely underrated ‘The Mandalorian’ character
The Mandalorian may just be the most universally loved installment in the behemoth franchise that is Star Wars, and a minor character is currently seeing plenty of love online,. The first episode of The Mandalorian set up a grand space western with the classic trope of a hero who limits...
A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts
Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
‘Beast’ star Sharlto Copley says his directorial debut is going to get him in trouble
Beast star Sharlto Copley is revealing the upcoming film he wrote and directed is taking the safari movie premise and turning it on its head, with a sci-fi spin, in a way that he suspects might just ruffle a few feathers. The film in question, which he said is “satirical,”...
An overlooked legal thriller with a murderous twist lawyers up on streaming
When you think of director Joe Johnson’s back catalogue, your mind will instantly wander to blockbuster effects-heavy extravaganzas like Jumanji, Jurassic Park III, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Wolfman. However, he does work with lower budgets from time to time, something that yielded 2014’s stellar thriller Not Safe for Work.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter
Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
‘She-Hulk’ director explains why the fourth wall breaks are necessary for the show
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicked off on Disney Plus this week, and it delivered a lot of firsts for the MCU. The first appearance from Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, our first confirmation that Steve Rogers had sex, and, notably, the franchise’s first fourth wall-breaking moments. As per her comic book adventures, Shulkie knows she’s in a TV show and speaks directly to the audience.
New ‘Black Panther 2’ promo art offers fresh looks at Namor and the Wakandan warriors
The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as revealed at Comic-Con last month, was very possibly the most moving trailer for a superhero movie we’ve ever seen, but it also held a lot back about the film itself. The promo did reveal our first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner and his redesigned underwater culture, but there’s much it didn’t show us about the incoming Ryan Coogler-directed sequel.
Wistful DC diehards look back on the other ‘Justice League’ movie that never was
Up until last year, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the most famous unmade movie starring DC’s iconic all-star team of superheroes, but George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal has since reascended to the throne after HBO Max turned the long-held dream into a reality. It’s fascinating to think...
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
‘Lord of the Rings’ fans debate the problems with Elves in ‘The Rings of Power’
Fans of Lord of the Rings are mulling over the Elves’ appearance in upcoming Prime Video series The Rings of Power. Redditor LPNoobs_Stan took to the r/LordOfTheRings subreddit to ask why so many people are perturbed about how the Elves are depicted in the new episodic fantasy epic. Their main gripe is that the Elves do not precisely resemble the description in the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, and they oppose reimagining Lord of the Rings canon for the small screen.
Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ takes an early bite out of the box office
Idris Elba may shine in Beast, but the survival flick is off to a rough start after earning under $1 million in Thursday’s previews. Variety reported that Elba’s latest thriller reeled in just $925,000 after releasing in 2,900 theaters yesterday. With a budget of $36 million, not counting the promotional costs, Beast is anticipated to fall short of breaking even. It has so far earned $4.9 million internationally, and Variety predicts the film will gross around $10 million over the weekend. With the inevitable ticket sale drop-offs in the weeks to come, this Beast could be starving at the box office.
‘Orphan: First Kill’ serves up a far superior horror experience than its predecessor, according to critics
William Brent Bell’s psychological horror film, Orphan: First Kill, officially hits theaters and streaming on Paramount Plus today. Based on current reviews from a variety of eagle-eyed critics, early indications have crowned the bone-chilling prequel as superior to its 2009 predecessor, Orphan. The official trailer for the eerie follow-up...
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
