ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Police: Man dead in Covington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say. Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots. The man, who is in his 60s, was suffering from a gunshot at...
COVINGTON, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Sheriff: new Deputy sworn in

Sheriff Mark Whittaker swore in the newest Deputy of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office: Greg Fourman!. Deputy Fourman began his career with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in January 2022. He recently obtained his Ohio Peace Officer Certification and is now eligible to begin in-house training and work toward his goal of becoming a Road Deputy.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mercer County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, OH
WANE-TV

Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools

A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
The Lima News

Dunlap arrest bodycam footage released by Wapak PD

WAPAKONETA — Newly released video of the arrest of Tyler Dunlap, the Lima police officer arrested in June after reportedly interfering with medics who were attending to an injured woman at his home, shows Wapakoneta Police Lt. Shannon Place pointing her taser at Dunlap and the woman who medics were trying to treat.
WAPAKONETA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercer County Sheriff
WANE-TV

Wells County prosecutor under investigation by state disciplinary commission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall is under investigation for getting his son out of a suspected drunk driving police stop a few weeks ago. In a statement to WANE TV, Carnall said he reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the case.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Second man charged with murder in deadly Greene Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police today arrested a second man accused of killing a man outside a Village of Hanna apartment on Aug. 8. Fort Wayne Police say they're charging 18-year-old Jonathan Taylor with murder in the death of 23-year-old Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfft.com

Officers increasing patrols for impaired drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Police Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department as these agencies gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine man charged with felonious assault

A Bellefontaine man was arrested for felonious assault Tuesday evening around 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Heritage Court for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female victim and Damian Deyo, 28. Deyo stated he started arguing with the...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
police1.com

Ind. officer shot during traffic stops remains critical

RICHMOND, Ind. — An officer who was shot in the head and critically wounded in a shootout following a traffic stop last week is still fighting for her life. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, had stopped a moped rider and started a search for the possible presence of narcotics. During the search, the suspect, later identified as a known drug offender, drew a weapon and fired multiple shots, police said.
RICHMOND, IN
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton

A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Kenton Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Market Street for a 9-1-1 hangup. When officers arrived they found the occupants to be involved in a domestic...
KENTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners declare an emergency situation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
FORT WAYNE, IN
peakofohio.com

Morris caught after trying to elude police

A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy