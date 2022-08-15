Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Police: Man dead in Covington shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say. Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots. The man, who is in his 60s, was suffering from a gunshot at...
WANE-TV
Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused in stabbing, running SUV off the road in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2021 crash in downtown Fort Wayne is accused of stabbing another man before running an SUV off the road, witnesses told investigators in newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday charged 45-year-old Richard L. Schlatter...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff: new Deputy sworn in
Sheriff Mark Whittaker swore in the newest Deputy of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office: Greg Fourman!. Deputy Fourman began his career with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer in January 2022. He recently obtained his Ohio Peace Officer Certification and is now eligible to begin in-house training and work toward his goal of becoming a Road Deputy.
WANE-TV
Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools
A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
Dunlap arrest bodycam footage released by Wapak PD
WAPAKONETA — Newly released video of the arrest of Tyler Dunlap, the Lima police officer arrested in June after reportedly interfering with medics who were attending to an injured woman at his home, shows Wapakoneta Police Lt. Shannon Place pointing her taser at Dunlap and the woman who medics were trying to treat.
Richmond PD shares update on officer critically injured in shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton, who was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop, continues to cling to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, a letter penned Wednesday by the Richmond Police Department's top brass said. The letter, signed by Richmond's chief of police...
WANE-TV
Wells County prosecutor under investigation by state disciplinary commission
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall is under investigation for getting his son out of a suspected drunk driving police stop a few weeks ago. In a statement to WANE TV, Carnall said he reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the case.
Woman dies after crash in Randolph County
Union City woman Kelsey Smith was killed in a crash in Randolph County on Union City Pike.
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
wfft.com
Second man charged with murder in deadly Greene Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police today arrested a second man accused of killing a man outside a Village of Hanna apartment on Aug. 8. Fort Wayne Police say they're charging 18-year-old Jonathan Taylor with murder in the death of 23-year-old Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound...
WANE-TV
Court docs: 9-year-old grabs gun and shoots himself; father now charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leaving a handgun within reach of his 9-year-old son who then shot himself in the chest, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. It’s the second time one of the man’s children have shot themselves with...
wfft.com
Officers increasing patrols for impaired drivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Police Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department as these agencies gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man charged with felonious assault
A Bellefontaine man was arrested for felonious assault Tuesday evening around 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Heritage Court for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female victim and Damian Deyo, 28. Deyo stated he started arguing with the...
police1.com
Ind. officer shot during traffic stops remains critical
RICHMOND, Ind. — An officer who was shot in the head and critically wounded in a shootout following a traffic stop last week is still fighting for her life. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton and her K-9 partner, Brev, had stopped a moped rider and started a search for the possible presence of narcotics. During the search, the suspect, later identified as a known drug offender, drew a weapon and fired multiple shots, police said.
wktn.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton
A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Kenton Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Market Street for a 9-1-1 hangup. When officers arrived they found the occupants to be involved in a domestic...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners declare an emergency situation
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
peakofohio.com
Morris caught after trying to elude police
A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
