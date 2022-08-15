BRIDGEPORT — It took two minutes for Christian Durden to decide on the perfect look for his first day of second grade: a fade with a simple line on the side. The gregarious 8-year-old — who is set to attend Woodlawn Community Elementary School — was all smiles as he sat in the barber’s chair Monday at I Am A Gentleman’s headquarters, 540 W. 35th St. There, veteran barber Robert Davis has been volunteering his services all month, giving free haircuts for kids heading back to class.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO