Chicago, IL

blockclubchicago.org

Englewood’s Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Gets $15,000 From Obama Foundation To Continue Summer Camp, Programs

ENGLEWOOD — Joseph Williams has always dedicated his August to spending time with his family. During the hectic days of the school year and early days of summer, Williams is usually hosting community events curated by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, an organization he founded to encourage fathers and male mentors to become involved in children’s lives.
wgnradio.com

Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?

Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
fox32chicago.com

Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'

CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
blockclubchicago.org

Virtual 5K Raising Funds For Family Who Lost 14-Month-Old Daughter To Cancer

BEVERLY — A Far South Side woman is encouraging neighbors to run a 5K in support of a family who lost their young daughter to cancer. Willowrue “Rue” Everlee Sieburg, of Syracuse, New York, died in March from a rare form of brain cancer. She was 14 months old. She is survived by her parents, Giles Sieburg and Dhara Rose Rainier-Sieburg, and two sisters.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Block Club Chicago

This South Side Group Is Helping Students Get Fly For The School Year With Free Haircuts

BRIDGEPORT — It took two minutes for Christian Durden to decide on the perfect look for his first day of second grade: a fade with a simple line on the side. The gregarious 8-year-old — who is set to attend Woodlawn Community Elementary School — was all smiles as he sat in the barber’s chair Monday at I Am A Gentleman’s headquarters, 540 W. 35th St. There, veteran barber Robert Davis has been volunteering his services all month, giving free haircuts for kids heading back to class.
wgnradio.com

Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life

Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
