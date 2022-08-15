Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Good Day Chicago wishes a fond farewell to Brian Duewel!
After 25 years of tireless work at Fox 32, senior producer Brian Duewel is leaving us for greener pastures. We will miss you, Brian!
blockclubchicago.org
The Englewood Music Festival Is Back Next Month With Live Performances From Juvenile, Kindred The Family Soul
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side music festival is back for its second year, bringing live music, fresh food and art pop-ups to celebrate the final days of summer. The Englewood Music Festival, a daylong celebration of the neighborhood, will return noon-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at 6300 S. Halsted St. Tickets are free. You can register here.
blockclubchicago.org
Englewood’s Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Gets $15,000 From Obama Foundation To Continue Summer Camp, Programs
ENGLEWOOD — Joseph Williams has always dedicated his August to spending time with his family. During the hectic days of the school year and early days of summer, Williams is usually hosting community events curated by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, an organization he founded to encourage fathers and male mentors to become involved in children’s lives.
fox32chicago.com
Matt Forte hosting backpack giveaway this weekend in Chicago
Some local students are going back to school in style thanks to a former Bears star. Matt Forte and his "What's Your Forte? Foundation" are hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway this Saturday.
Family members credited for saving life of girl struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
A promising update on a young teen recently struck by lightning on Chicago's West Side. The girl's family said she was able to return home and expects her to be able to start off the school year without issue.
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
Taste For The Homeless Fest Heads To Dolton For A Mardi Gras Party This Weekend — And They Need Your Help
BRONZEVILLE — Taste for the Homeless’ Summer Festival is taking the party to south suburban Dolton for a Mardi Gras-themed celebration, and organizers want to make it a memorable one. The free event, now in its fourth year, is noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Dolton Park District headquarters,...
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
Eater
Inside a James Beard Winner’s Homage to Creole and Cajun Cooking on Chicago’s South Side
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
blockclubchicago.org
Virtual 5K Raising Funds For Family Who Lost 14-Month-Old Daughter To Cancer
BEVERLY — A Far South Side woman is encouraging neighbors to run a 5K in support of a family who lost their young daughter to cancer. Willowrue “Rue” Everlee Sieburg, of Syracuse, New York, died in March from a rare form of brain cancer. She was 14 months old. She is survived by her parents, Giles Sieburg and Dhara Rose Rainier-Sieburg, and two sisters.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Chicago public pools to close by Sunday
You might want to get your last days in at Chicago public pools, as they will all be closed by Sunday.
This South Side Group Is Helping Students Get Fly For The School Year With Free Haircuts
BRIDGEPORT — It took two minutes for Christian Durden to decide on the perfect look for his first day of second grade: a fade with a simple line on the side. The gregarious 8-year-old — who is set to attend Woodlawn Community Elementary School — was all smiles as he sat in the barber’s chair Monday at I Am A Gentleman’s headquarters, 540 W. 35th St. There, veteran barber Robert Davis has been volunteering his services all month, giving free haircuts for kids heading back to class.
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Gardener Gregory Bratton Helped Create 100 Urban Farms. Again Facing Cancer, He Needs Help Caring For Them
SOUTH CHICAGO — South Chicago-based master gardener Gregory Bratton is asking neighbors to help him achieve what would be his “biggest triumph” of the year: saving two gardens near his home as he faces cancer for the fourth time. Bratton, 70, has created and helped launch nearly...
New video: Chicago cop Danny Golden learns to use walker at rehabilitation hospital
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down after trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly last month.
One-Pound Baby Born In Chicago Hospital: 'Beating All Odds'
'...but I'm like 'if she comes out fighting, then we gonna fight.'
wgnradio.com
Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life
Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
