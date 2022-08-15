The Cadex 50 Ultra Disc Wheelsystem: New ultralight aero wheels

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Cadex is a brand under the Giant umbrella but the new Cadex 50 Ultra Disc Wheelset is not a Giant house brand wheelset. Although we've talked about it in the past, Cadex is a brand with roots back to the mid-'80s. At the time, Giant was looking to build a carbon fibre bike frame and it needed a group who could untether themselves from day-to-day business realities.

Giant needed a moonshot group and Cadex was the answer to the need. Then the brand disappeared until 2019. This time with a range of wheels but with a mission statement that hadn't changed. Described in their own words, "CADEX is the pursuit of what many see as improbable, even impossible." As the lineup has expanded from the initial release, it has continued to mean stunningly light and highly aerodynamic.

Josh hails from the Pacific Northwest of the United States but would prefer riding through the desert than the rain. He will happily talk for hours about the minutia of cycling tech but also has an understanding that most people just want things to work. He is a road cyclist at heart and doesn't care much if those roads are paved, dirt, or digital. Although he rarely races, if you ask him to ride from sunrise to sunset the answer will be yes.

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 137 lb.

Rides: Orbea Orca Aero, Cannondale Topstone Lefty, Cannondale CAAD9, Trek Checkpoint, Priority Continuum Onyx