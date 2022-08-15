ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, NY

WNYT

Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed Clifton Park woman

Police arrested a 77-year-old man following a hit-and-run crash that killed a Clifton Park woman. Lawrence Dippold is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting with a death. That’s a felony charge. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released. The accident happened...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Kinderhook, NY
Albany, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Cars
WRGB

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
WILTON, NY
WRGB

"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing

The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WRGB

Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle

SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
SALEM, NY

