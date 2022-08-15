Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Driver arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed Clifton Park woman
Police arrested a 77-year-old man following a hit-and-run crash that killed a Clifton Park woman. Lawrence Dippold is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting with a death. That’s a felony charge. He was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and released. The accident happened...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say
Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
Police: Driver hits sign, parked car, and building
The Great Barrington Police Department investigated a crash on Wednesday. They say a 2006 Subaru Forester, hit a sign, then a parked car, before rolling over and hitting the front of a Dollar Store. The driver was hurt in the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.
14-Year-Old Stabbed Over 'Ongoing issue' Between Teens In City Of Hudson, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another teen over an "ongoing issue," authorities said. The attack took place in Columbia County around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Hudson. Officers responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street for a reported stabbing via...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
WRGB
Over a week later, State Police call death of young Johnstown boy suspicious
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
Golf cart driver dies after crash in Kinderhook
One person is dead after colliding with a car in Kinderhook. New York State Police said the gold cart driver, Dopson Wynter, 60, of Kinderhook, died in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
18-year-old sentenced in shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed
TROY, NY (WRGB) — On Monday, March 8th, 2021, shots rang out in a Troy neighborhood. Jona Rivera says her 12-year-old son MJ was doing chores inside their home on O’Neil Street, when he was struck in the back by a bullet. A shots-fired call came in at...
suncommunitynews.com
Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault
LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
WRGB
Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
WNYT
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
WRGB
"...Still pulling boxes of ashes out of a graveyard", funeral home investigation ongoing
The man at the center of a disturbing case, accused of mishandling human remains and operating without a license, is still waiting to appear in court on charges. Police say Brian M. Barnett, then the owner of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home, had lost his license to practice as a funeral home director back in November of 2021, and that the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home was not a licensed funeral business.
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
WRGB
Convicted felon arrested, wanted on warrant after failing to show to sentencing
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police have arrested a man with an extensive criminal history, wanted for not showing to a sentencing hearing. Police say, on August 16th, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 19th Street and Second Avenue. The driver, later identified as Zaquan Woody, is accused of giving officers a false name.
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle
SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Parole absconder arrested, weapons recovered
The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill.
Comments / 0