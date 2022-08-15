Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization
The below is a full free article from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The Merge. On September 15, Ethereum is planning to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin NGO Motiv Launches Life Saving Programs For Financial Inclusion In Peru
NGO Motiv Inc. recently launched 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru. The NGO has released a series of programs for the communities to encourage financial inclusion. Motiv provides tools to transact in bitcoin, build companies and higher education opportunities. Motiv Inc., a non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to financial inclusion, has...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Monochrome Eyes Spot Bitcoin ETF In Australia, U.S. Lags Behind
Monochrome is eyeing a spot bitcoin ETF in Australia, adding to an already crowded market in the country. The fund’s partner has received unique regulatory approval to offer direct exposure to bitcoin. The U.S. continues to lag behind in the spot bitcoin ETF ecosystem. Monochrome Bitcoin Fund will release...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is The New Retirement Strategy
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. Do you dream of retiring someday? You work all day and put in the hard work to grow your business or to do an excellent job for your employer so you can get a promotion and make more money. What are we supposed to do with our paychecks after the bills are paid, food is put on the table and the kids are taken care of?
IN THIS ARTICLE
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
bitcoinmagazine.com
With Drivechain, Bitcoin Will Make Altcoins Obsolete
This is an opinion editorial by Nikita Chashchinskii, a software developer working on BIP300 sidechains. Drivechain as defined in BIP300 and BIP301 offers a new vision for Bitcoin, in which the following problems are solved:. It offers an alternative to our existing contentious and political process for changing Bitcoin. “Layer...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Americans Just Don’t Understand The Importance Of Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Daniel Feldman, the CEO of Green Block Mining. In 2016, after I sold a gaming company that I founded with a high school friend to a group of former executives from Amaya/PokerStars, I was looking for the next thing to do. In 2017, I discovered bitcoin. I would argue with my brother-in-law and father-in-law about the efficacy of cryptocurrency, but could not effectively support my position. So, to learn more and be able to better defend my pro-crypto stance, I started a blockchain and cryptocurrency meetup in New York City. I moderated discussions with curated speakers and hosted a post-meeting dinner, giving time for further discussion and networking. The meetup became popular. Investment banks, family offices, funds, startups, friends and a variety of interesting people regularly attended for three years until COVID-19 hit.
bitcoinmagazine.com
How The Early Days Of The Internet Is Similar To Building On Bitcoin
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Nate of Voltage to talk about how the Lightning Network can transfer value instantly between two parties without having to involve an intermediary. The Lightning Network will allow the Bitcoin network to scale exponentially into the payments world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinmagazine.com
Built With Bitcoin Completes Clean Water Project For 1,000 Nigerian Villagers
Built With Bitcoin has completed a clean and sustainable water project in Nigeria. The Igbaruku community, with over 1,000 villagers, will no longer need to use a contaminated and unsafe water source that is miles away. The project was completed in May and cost around $6,000 in BTC at the...
Comments / 0