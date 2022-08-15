Read full article on original website
North Dakota Water Resources Research Institute director named
Xinhua Jia, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, was recently named director of the North Dakota Water Resources Research Institute. The new director will report to Colleen Fitzgerald, NDSU vice president of research and creative activity. Fitzgerald noted that the director role is critical to the state right now and that Jia has a strong collaborative track record with both internal and external stakeholders.
Row crop tour set for Sept. 1
Farmers, crop advisers and agricultural industry representatives are invited to view field research trials and receive production recommendations on corn, soybean, dry bean and sunflower at the annual row crop field tour scheduled for Thursday, Sept.1, at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center. Registration begins at 4 p.m. with educational...
NDSU Press publications receive honors
Books published by the NDSU Press received literary awards during the summer. “A Field Guide to Custer’s Camps: On the March to the Little Bighorn,” by Don Weinell, won two awards, including a Silver Medal in the Midwest Book Award competition for Nonfiction Recreation/Sports/Travel and the John Carroll Literary Award presented by the Little Big Horn Associates, a national nonprofit organization.
What to know about Welcome Week
NDSU Welcome Week is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 3. Several events help first-year students create connections and develop a sense of belonging on campus. NDSU will begin the fall semester with a variety of Welcome Week special events. Move-In Day is Saturday, Aug. 20, when hundreds...
NDSU Chamber Music Festival to begin Aug. 25
The Challey School of Music is scheduled to host the NDSU Chamber Music Festival Aug. 25-30, welcoming musicians from around the country and community to perform alongside NDSU piano students. All performances will be free to the public. Three of the concerts are set for Beckwith Recital Hall at the...
NDSU Counseling Center to hold open house
The NDSU Counseling Center has scheduled its annual open house event for Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at the Stop and Go Center, 1919 University Drive N., Suite 1, while its normal Ceres Hall location is being remodeled. You are encouraged to...
