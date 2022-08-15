Xinhua Jia, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, was recently named director of the North Dakota Water Resources Research Institute. The new director will report to Colleen Fitzgerald, NDSU vice president of research and creative activity. Fitzgerald noted that the director role is critical to the state right now and that Jia has a strong collaborative track record with both internal and external stakeholders.

