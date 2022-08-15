Read full article on original website
Charlie Burg shares debut album Infinitely Tall via FADER Label
Charlie Burg is a product of his micro-generation. On his debut LP Infinitely Tall, out today via FADER Label, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter’s crystalline countertenor adopts the inflections of Ezra Koenig, Adam Levine, and several other and soft rock singers who hit their strides in the mid and late aughts.
serpentwithfeet heads to the club on new single “I’m Pressed”
Serpentwithfeet has blurred the boundaries of neo-soul, gospel, and opera since first emerging in 2016 with his EP blisters, released on Tri Angel. His absolutely idiosyncratic approach to music grew and shifted over the course of two full-length albums, 2018's Soil and 2021's Deacon, and you never lost the sense that any direction that serpentwithfeet wanted to go would be worth following.
Song You Need: Blondshell risks losing it all on the wounded “Sepsis”
Sabrina Teitelbaum's writing on her new Blondshell song "Sepsis" is frank and unguarded. She starts by owning up to the fact she's returning to a guy she knows is no good to be around. Her therapist, presumably hired in part to deal with his impact, doesn't approve and the reviews of both his taste in clothes and sexual performance ("almost always bad") aren't flattering.
Song You Need: Nick Hakim’s painstaking portrait of a new romance
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nick Hakim has spent the past eight years stripping soul music to its essentials. His sound is slow and understated, and the resulting intimacy makes his songs feel intensely urgent, like love really is the most important thing in the world. On a planet spinning faster and further from its axis toward bitter nihilism, it’s a refreshing take.
Song You Need: Pretty V’s “OBAMA” is like a roller coaster that only goes up
A few years ago, Wakefield, England's Pretty V popped up making music under the names v7backin2007 and Voldy Moyo. There was a demo quality to his knotty, often personal songs. His rough vocal takes sounded like iPhone voice memos used to store as lyrics came to him. Sometimes, you could even hear the wind rustling the microphone. But you don’t get a sense of urgency from Pretty V’s voice—he tries to remain distant and measured on even the sweetest-sounding beats. On Forever, his upcoming album, Pretty V isn’t afraid to get all up in your face. Premiering today on The FADER is the project’s second single, “OBAMA” and a glitchy video shot and edited by Bobby Ingham. Forever drops September 14.
Thundercat stage invader ejected after trying to sing her own song
Getting on stage is always a risky move at a live show. OK, if it's a hardcore band you an just dive back into the pit but elsewhere you're left with either dancing awkwardly or, more likely, being tackled by security and potentially removed from the venue. Thundercat showed a remakable degree of generosity on tour in New Haven last night when he not only welcomed a fan on stage but allowed her to take the microphone. What did she have to say you ask? It must have been important to interrupt the man she (and plenty more) paid good money to see, you imagine.
Four Tet shares new Ellie Golding remix and new song under his broken text alias
Kieran Hebden's choices of how and when to release his music are always fascinating to watch. This year he's released two singles under his most popular alias Four Tet ("Scythe Master" and "Watersynth") while revitalizing his KH moniker in May for the Songs You Need-playlisted "Looking At My Pager." On Thursday, Hebden released a new song as ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ. The title is written in broken text that overlaps other words and sentences, so I'm going to give it its own line. The song is called:
Red Hot Chili Peppers share new song ahead of VMAs performance
Red Hot Chili Peppers will play a set on Monday, August 28 at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where they’ll receive this year’s Global Icon Award before finishing the North American leg of their summer tour. The ceremony will also feature performances from J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink and will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow.
Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”
Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
The Cool Kids announce special event, share “Scam Likely” video
Back in March, The Cool Kids shared a massive triple album, combining for a total of 45 tracks and 130 minutes of listening. Today, the Chicago duo of rapper Sir Michael Rocks and rapper-producer Chuck Inglish have shared a music video for “Scam Likely,” a standout single from the sonic trilogy’s first installment, Before Shit Got Weird. It arrives alongside their announcement of NIGHT SCHOOL, “a special night of food, comedy, and music” set for Saturday, September 24 in their hometown’s Thalia Hall.
Björk shares first details of new album Fossora
Björk has confirmed she has a new album coming out soon. The album, titled Fossora, is the follow-up to 2017’s Utopia and is due later this year. A precise release date remains TBC but Björk spoke at length about the album in a new interview with The Guardian. Speaking to the newspaper, she described the new project as “a pacifist, idealistic album with flutes and synths and birds.”
Offset flies high in his “5 4 3 2 1” solo video
Offset has shared a video for new solo track "5 4 3 2 1," produced by Baby Keem. The video shows a Balenciaga-clad Offset taking over an amusement park and enjoying a selection of rides. Check it out above. The current state of Migos, whom Offset formed alongside Quavo and...
Just 20 Extremely Accurate Tweets For Anyone Who Has Already Seen "Fall"
You either have a fear of heights...or you do now!
Listen to the Kali Uchis remix of Mura Masa’s “blessing me”
Back in May, Mura Masa dropped “blessing me,“ the third single from his forthcoming album Demon Time, featuring Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng. Today, after returning in June with “hollaback bitch” featuring Shygirl and Channel Tres in the interim, the Guernsey-born producer has shared a remix of the earlier track featuring Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis.
Jessie J Opened Up About the Grief of Miscarriage in Raw Instagram Post
Nine months ago, Jessie J suffered a miscarriage. Now, she’s sharing a raw, candid update on her mental state and the heartbreak that comes along with losing a child. “When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30 • 1st thing on the list was to be a Mum,” the singer wrote. “Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”
Calvin Harris and pop music’s search for connection
Back in February 2017, Frank Ocean stopped thinking ahead. There was no point. Donald Trump had been inaugurated a month prior, any sense of normalcy had crumbled away, and no one knew what to expect next. What came to matter most was the here and now. “I might empty my bank account / And buy that Boy With a Pipe,” he sang, pitched up, on “Slide” — the lead single to Calvin Harris’s nu-disco-funk-fusion album Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1 — as he considered buying a Pablo Picasso painting that sold for $104.2 million in 2004. “It’s like we can die here all young,” Ocean considered. “Like we could dye hair all blonde.” As the future started to blur, he sounded liberated by the notion that he could do anything he liked.
Watch Nardwuar interview Harry Styles
Harry Styles is the latest artist to step forward and undergo the legendary Nardwuar interview experience. The pair chatted at Coachella this year, with the footage arriving earlier today. Styles was quizzed on a few of his favorite subjects, chiefly Fleetwood Mac and Joni Mitchell, as well as his love of parsnips. “My mum’s friend Louise grows parsnips, and they’re huge,” Styles told Nardwuar. “I do like parsnips.”
Kanye West on filling Gap stores with trash bags: “I’m an innovator”
In the past few days you might have seen a viral image doing the rounds that shows a series of large sacks in the Times Square Gap store with the tweeter explaining that they were filled with clothes from Kanye West's Yeezy Gap line. It was, per a salesperson @owen__lang spoke to, Kanye's choice to take the clothes off hangars and into unsorted bags. "They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything," according to the tweet.
SOPHIE’s influence has reached the Marvel Universe
Tatiana Maslany has described how SOPHIE inspired her as she worked on the new Marvel TV series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The show, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Jameela Jamil, debuts on Disney+ today (August 18) and features Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who similarly tranforms into a superpowered hulk.
Q Lazzarus, elusive singer of “Goodbye Horses,” has died
Q Lazzarus, the singer behind "Goodbye Horses" who disappeared from the music industry at the peak of her career, has died. Her passing on July 19 was announced in an obituary posted last month and was first reported on August 18 by Stereogum. The story of Q Lazzarus began in...
