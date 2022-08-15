Read full article on original website
DeSantis Announced Arrests of 20 Illegal Voters in Florida
Fort Lauderdale—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security and the Florida (ECSF)Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), have arrested 20 individuals for breaking Florida’s elections laws. “All 20 of these individuals were disqualified from voting after they were convicted of murder or...
Florida Police Chiefs Endorse Moody and Simpson
This week, the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) released two more endorsements. The FPCA has endorsed Senate President Wilton Simpson (R) in his bid for Agriculture Commissioner, and they have also endorsed Ashley Moody (R) in her reelection bid for Florida’s Attorney General. In a statement, Keith Touchberry, the...
Jackie Toledo Loses Campaign Manager to new Hillsborough State Attorney
With the 2020 midterm elections less than a week away, it appears the 4-way Republican congressional primary race in Florida’s 15th District, will boil down to a two-person race. State Rep. Jackie Toledo’s campaign has been all but shuttered. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee and State Senator...
Carlos G. Smith Trolls Moody On Social Media after Election Integrity Press Conference
Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced that 20 felons who illegally voted in the 2020 Election have been arrested. As The Floridian covered, Commissioner of Agriculture and rival for Governor Nikki Fried (D) quickly cried "voter suppression." During the press conference, Attorney General Ashley Moody said that "we must have...
