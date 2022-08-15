ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Announced Arrests of 20 Illegal Voters in Florida

Fort Lauderdale—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security and the Florida (ECSF)Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), have arrested 20 individuals for breaking Florida’s elections laws. “All 20 of these individuals were disqualified from voting after they were convicted of murder or...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Florida Police Chiefs Endorse Moody and Simpson

This week, the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) released two more endorsements. The FPCA has endorsed Senate President Wilton Simpson (R) in his bid for Agriculture Commissioner, and they have also endorsed Ashley Moody (R) in her reelection bid for Florida’s Attorney General. In a statement, Keith Touchberry, the...
FLORIDA STATE
Jackie Toledo Loses Campaign Manager to new Hillsborough State Attorney

With the 2020 midterm elections less than a week away, it appears the 4-way Republican congressional primary race in Florida’s 15th District, will boil down to a two-person race. State Rep. Jackie Toledo’s campaign has been all but shuttered. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee and State Senator...
FLORIDA STATE

