Read full article on original website
Related
Teachers TikTok About Her "Pathetic" Salary Increase After Getting Her Master's Sparks Debate
American teachers are considerably underpaid when compared to other industrialized nations around the world. A study from Brookings.edu writes: "If we wanted to raise the relative salaries of American teachers to the level seen in Finland, we’d require a 10 percent raise for primary school teachers, an 18 percent raise in lower secondary, and a 28 percent raise for upper secondary school teachers."
deseret.com
Why is there a teacher shortage?
School is back in session soon and wading through the news about the teacher shortage can be difficult. Here’s a quick summary of what’s been said about the teacher shortage. Is there a teacher shortage?. Some researchers say there is not. Some researchers like Heather Schwartz have suggested...
Now universities are more likely to reject you if you're better off in bid to 'widen participation' across social scale
Universities have been accused of social engineering after it emerged that poor students enjoyed a better rate of offers for places than their richer peers. Ahead of A-level results day, Ucas, the admissions body, said deprived youngsters had been put first this year to try to 'widen participation'. For the...
The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don’t address the real problems
States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation’s teacher shortage by promoting strategies that “remove or relax barriers to entry” to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if they have taken approved college courses. New Mexico is […] The post The most recent efforts to combat teacher shortages don’t address the real problems appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
ZDNet
Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?
College degrees may not be necessary for many technology jobs -- and they probably aren't a suitable indicator of future performance. But many companies still insist on employees having degrees nonetheless. Lately, questions have been raised about the usefulness of college degree requirements. Many talented people have developed specialized skills...
New Data: Despite Progress, a Third of Students Finished Year Below Grade Level
Despite progress during the 2021-22 school year, over a third of students still fell below grade level by the time it ended, according to the latest federal data tracking schools’ response to the pandemic. Almost 90% of respondents to the latest School Pulse Panel survey from the National Center for Education Statistics blame pandemic-related disruptions, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
Washington Examiner
Families need educational choice to help their children to succeed
We are at the start of another school year, and millions of parents will be walking their children through challenges ranging from crayons to calculus. While families are facing homework, housework, and managing life, there is another challenge that looms in the background: access to school choice. I know from...
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Comments / 0