Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Trump-backed Republican launches false attack on Fox News — but Liz Cheney fires back with receipts
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Liz...
Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations
What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
abovethelaw.com
Were Classified Documents Donald Trump’s Leverage If His Alleged Crimes Ever Caught Up With Him?
Earlier this year, the National Archives recovered at least 15 boxes of White House records (some of which contained classified material) from Donald Trump’s Florida home, the Mar-a-Lago resort. In June, one of Trump’s lawyers signed a letter asserting that there were no more classified records at Mar-a-Lago.
abovethelaw.com
Trump's Legal Braintrust May Need To Take Remedial Crim Pro
The FBI’s search of Trump’s residence has brought on a whole lot of caterwauling on cable news and social media from lawyers and law professors in Trump’s orbit. Yet no one seems able (or willing) to accurately describe the whole warrant process. Meanwhile, a federal judge is pulling the rug out from his replacement — who would diversify the bench — for the stupidest reason. And a new report suggests that neural implants will replace the billable hour by forcing lawyers to bill by brain activity. That seems… unlikely, but this week was full of surprises.
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump's Got 99 problems, And A Snitch Is Only One
There may come a day when Donald Trump’s legal woes do not dominate the news cycle, but that day is not today. This morning, the Trump Organization’s longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg pled guilty to all 15 criminal counts in a tax evasion scheme perpetrated by the former president’s eponymous company. As described in the July 2021 indictment, Weisselberg received hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in the form of indirect income which was then deducted from his pretax salary, thereby reducing his overall compensation and stiffing Uncle Sam and Auntie New York Department of Taxation and Finance of their rightful share.
abovethelaw.com
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
“The Continuing Fifth Circuit-Federal Circuit Fight Over Walker Process Appeals; The Fifth and Federal Circuits continue to disagree about where appeals of Walker Process antitrust/patent claims should go; It seems that both will now transfer these appeals to each other, and each might reluctantly accept the transfer; This jurisdictional hot potato needs to stop”: Bryan Lammon has this post at his “final decisions” blog.
Russia-Ukraine war: UN urges Moscow not to take nuclear power plant off grid; Putin and Macron hold talks – live
Secretary general makes plea amid concerns from western officials over whether cooling of reactor can be maintained
abovethelaw.com
From Bankruptcy In Texas To Sanctions In Connecticut, Alex Jones's Legal Problems Are Just Beginning
It’s been a bad week for Alex Jones, and an even worse one for his lawyers. On Friday, US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez convened an emergency hearing regarding Free Speech Systems (FSS), the parent company of Infowars, where Jones spews his bile for millions every day. This is the second bankruptcy in the past five months for a Jones-related entity, after the shitposter placed three worthless shell companies in bankruptcy in a failed effort to halt the defamation suits brought by families of Sandy Hook victims. Since then, he “remembered” that FSS owed upwards of $60 million to a Nevada LLC called PQPR Holdings Limited LLC for supplements already supplied, forcing FSS to declare bankruptcy. And hey wouldn’t ya know, turns out PQPR is wholly owned by Alex Jones and his parents David and Carol.
