Liberty Lake, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Liberty Lake, WA
KXLY

KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.  Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.  They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.  PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane  Ford was picked...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
SPOKANE, WA
#Police#Crime
KHQ Right Now

Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on Aug. 7. Deputies say McCollum has a traumatic brain...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday. The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a report of a fight at STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection. Police said a victim reported a suspect trying to stab them. Officers who...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked. The...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods

Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman’s body found in parked truck in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in downtown Spokane Friday. Spokane Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen around 8 a.m. The car was parked near 2nd and State. Police did not provide any other information about the investigation. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....

