Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says two missing boys have been found
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives searching for unknown suspect in knife attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains security footage of a knife attack. Viewer discretion is advised. Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating a violent attack that took place on Sprague Ave. According to police, an unknown suspect slashed and tried to stab a victim for unknown reasons.
Spokane Police respond to domestic violence incident, stabbing on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a domestic violence incident on the South Hill Thursday night. Police say a victim was stabbed and went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred on E 37th Avenue and S Cuba Street. This investigation into this incident is...
KXLY
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
The Lake City High School teacher accused of "inappropriate" relationship with a former student has posted $100,000 bail. He turned himself in to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man. Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death. They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane Ford was picked...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police officer involved in crash while responding to call
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown. According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person. The officer had his lights and...
KHQ Right Now
Lead investigator testifies in trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash
Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash, charged with raping two women while on duty, appeared in court for the second day of his trial Aug. 18. The trial is expected to continue for two weeks.
nbcrightnow.com
Family grieving after mom and daughter die in similar crash decades apart
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in a crash along West Downriver Dr. last week. 23-year-old Sunniva Seat was a passenger when the car plummeted 50 feet down an embankment. She was partially ejected and found dead at the scene. The driver...
KHQ Right Now
Deputies looking for missing Spokane Valley man
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a vulnerable man who went missing last week. Deputies say 44-year-old Ryan McCollum was last seen outside of his adult care home near S. Evergreen Road and E 4th Avenue on Aug. 7. Deputies say McCollum has a traumatic brain...
Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting
PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
KHQ Right Now
Man pleads guilty to killing Jakobe Ford
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane
KHQ Right Now
30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked. The...
Sandpoint Reader
Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods
Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
KHQ Right Now
'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
Woman’s body found in parked truck in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in downtown Spokane Friday. Spokane Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen around 8 a.m. The car was parked near 2nd and State. Police did not provide any other information about the investigation. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
