The role of digital physical therapy in modernizing MSK treatment

The current study aimed to investigate diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening and treatment coverages among diabetic patients evaluated through the Brazilian National Health Insurance from 2014 to 2019. The Brazilian Public Health System Information Database was used as the primary data source. DR screening coverage was calculated as the rate of procedures of clinical dilated fundus exam and color fundus photograph over the number of diabetic patients. DR treatment coverage was calculated as the rate of procedures of intravitreal injection, photocoagulation, and panretinal photocoagulation over the number of diabetic patients presumably in need of DR treatment. The overall screening coverage increased from 12.1% in 2014 to 21.2% in 2019 (p"‰<"‰0.001) with substantial regional discrepancies so that North region was the only one with no changes along the period. The overall treatment coverage increased from 27.7% in 2014 to 44.1% in 2019, with Southeast and Midwest absorbing the demand for service from the North, Northeast and South. Despite an improvement along the past years, both screening and treatment coverages for DR in diabetes patients are ineffective in Brazil. Public health policies should address resources disparities throughout the country aiming to offer same healthcare conditions to patients regardless their geographic location.

