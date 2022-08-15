The role of digital physical therapy in modernizing MSK treatment

Read full article on original website
Related
optometrytimes.com
NIH-funded clinical trial results support “step therapy” for DME treatment
A recent clinical trial from the DRCR Retina Network examined a stepped regimen of anti-VEGF drugs bevacizumab and aflibercept. Funded by the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Eye Institute (ENI) and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a recent clinical trial from the DRCR Retina Network examined a stepped regimen of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs bevacizumab and aflibercept.
MedicalXpress
Role of genetics studied in rheumatoid arthritis development
Genetic predisposition is increased across patients with pre-rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marc P. Maurits, from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined whether established genetic predictors for RA differentiate healthy controls (HC), clinically suspect arthralgia (CSA), and RA (1,015, 479, and 1,146 participants, respectively, in the Dutch population). CSA patients were assessed for conversion to inflammatory arthritis for a period of two years and were classified as converter (CSAc) or nonconverter (CSAnc; 84 and 395, respectively).
Medical News Today
Patellofemoral arthritis symptoms and treatment
Patellofemoral arthritis is a form of knee arthritis. It affects the joint where the kneecap meets the thighbone. People with patellofemoral arthritis may experience pain and stiffness in the knee, difficulty walking, and other symptoms that impact their quality of life. Although there is no cure for patellofemoral arthritis, medications...
MedCity News
Hearing experts applaud FDA approval of over the counter hearing aids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will allow over the counter hearing aids for consumers 18 years and older as soon as October. The decision is being applauded by audiology experts. The new ruling, intended for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, will allow consumers to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The new device could be an artificial pancreas for diabetics
A new device prevents immune cells from accumulating near implantable devices. The device remained functional for much longer than a typical drug-delivery implant. A new device might help develop an artificial pancreas to treat diabetes. Implantable devices and cannula placement have long been used for the treatment of diabetics. However,...
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
MedCity News
I ran a mental health clinic in Uvalde. Now I support a new approach
More than 20 years ago, I helped Uvalde (Texas) Community Hospital establish and operate an outpatient mental health clinic. In the wake of the tragic school shooting there on May 24, the town’s residents desperately need help dealing with the after-effects of the trauma. People exposed to trauma are at high risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and other behavioral health conditions that can severely impact their lives. Yet the rural community two hours West of San Antonio suffers from the same shortage of mental health professionals affecting rural areas across the country.
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to Know About Peripheral Artery Disease—and Its Connection to Diabetes
When we think of clogged arteries, most of us think about the heart. “But buildup of fatty plaques can happen in any artery, including those that carry blood away from the heart,” says Dr. Samuel Kim, a preventive cardiologist and lipidologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.
ems1.com
Caring for the dialysis patient
Renal failure affects the body much more than being unable to make urine and filter plasma. Long term effects of renal failure can create hidden consequences if we give a certain medication or give a fluid bolus unnecessarily. What types of things do we need to consider in someone with...
khn.org
For Kids With Kidney Disease, Pediatric Expertise Is Key — But Not Always Close By
Jaxon Green, 6, was diagnosed with kidney disease the day he was born. His illness meant that for years his life would depend on daily dialysis. And because his family lives in Tamaqua, a rural Pennsylvania town, his diagnosis also meant taking frequent two-hour trips to Philadelphia to see the closest pediatric nephrologist — even though an adult dialysis center was just five minutes from their home.
healio.com
TYK2 inhibitors may offer pathway for more comprehensive inflammation therapy
The emergence of drugs inhibiting the JAK-STAT pathway has culminated in tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors targeting psoriatic arthritis, lupus and other indications, noted a presenter at the 2022 Association of Women in Rheumatology conference. “Now we have TYK2, which is involved in the pathogenesis of many immune-mediated diseases,” Grace C....
MedCity News
Motivo gains $14M to help match therapists with clinical supervisors
Motivo, an online platform connecting aspiring therapists with clinical supervisors, announced the close of a $14 million Series A funding round on Thursday. Cox Enterprises led the round, which also had participation from SteelSky Ventures and Great Oaks Venture Capital. The round brings Motivo’s total funding to $16.3 million.
endocrinologynetwork.com
The Role of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists on Leveraging Technology in Diabetes, with Gary Scheiner, MS, CDE
One of the most nuanced areas of diabetes management has become a focal point for diabetes care and education specialists: use of new technologies to improve care. With many in patient-facing roles, optimal uptake and dissemination of information, and the technologies themselves, have led to diabetes technology becoming a main topic of discussion at the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) annual meeting and for good reason. In just the first half of 2022, major regulatory decisions have been made related to Omnipod 5, Eversense E3, and the FreeStylen Libre 3 devices.
MedCity News
Bluebird Bio gene therapy wins first FDA approval for rare blood disorder
A Bluebird Bio gene therapy that treats the rare blood disorder beta thalassemia is now approved by the FDA, providing the option for a one-time treatment that could eliminate the need for regular blood transfusions patients undergo as the current standard of care. Somerville, Massachusetts-based Bluebird set a $2.8 million...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
MedicalXpress
Routine depression screening may capture underdiagnosed patient populations
Screening for depression at the primary care level could dramatically increase the likelihood of treatment for those who are traditionally undertreated—racial and ethnic minority individuals, older adults, those with limited English proficiency and men—according to a new study led by UC San Francisco. Second only to cardiovascular disease...
Nature.com
Diabetic retinopathy screening and treatment through the Brazilian National Health Insurance
The current study aimed to investigate diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening and treatment coverages among diabetic patients evaluated through the Brazilian National Health Insurance from 2014 to 2019. The Brazilian Public Health System Information Database was used as the primary data source. DR screening coverage was calculated as the rate of procedures of clinical dilated fundus exam and color fundus photograph over the number of diabetic patients. DR treatment coverage was calculated as the rate of procedures of intravitreal injection, photocoagulation, and panretinal photocoagulation over the number of diabetic patients presumably in need of DR treatment. The overall screening coverage increased from 12.1% in 2014 to 21.2% in 2019 (p"‰<"‰0.001) with substantial regional discrepancies so that North region was the only one with no changes along the period. The overall treatment coverage increased from 27.7% in 2014 to 44.1% in 2019, with Southeast and Midwest absorbing the demand for service from the North, Northeast and South. Despite an improvement along the past years, both screening and treatment coverages for DR in diabetes patients are ineffective in Brazil. Public health policies should address resources disparities throughout the country aiming to offer same healthcare conditions to patients regardless their geographic location.
Rheumatoid arthritis isn't your grandmother's arthritis, affecting anyone at any age
Dr. Ashira Blazer, an assistant professor and academic rheumatologist at the Hospital for Special Surgery, breaks down the difference between osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
Comments / 0