From Community to Mad Men to her new film Spin Me Round, the actor shares behind-the-scenes details from the most iconic roles (and haircuts) of her career. Of all the celebrities I've profiled in my career, I'm positive that Alison Brie's filmography is the one I've had to do the least due diligence researching. The actor is already a constant on my screens. Mad Men — coincidentally my favorite show of all time — is oft playing on an endless loop for background noise in my apartment, and I was personally offended when Netflix's GLOW was canceled after three brief, wonderful seasons. I've also been relentlessly bombarded via my social feeds with targeted trailers for her newest film, Spin Me Round (in theaters August 19), which she co-wrote and stars in opposite Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon. You can understand, then, why I'm elated when the actor calls me up and she somehow sounds as pumped for our interview as I am.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO