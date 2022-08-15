Read full article on original website
Someone Explain to Me How Kim Kardashian's Hair Is Still Better Than Mine Post-Water-Ski
"Ever again, no one's ever talking me into doing this again, do you hear me?" Those are the words you'll hear come out of Kim Kardashian's mouth as she walks along a fenced-in bridge nestled high above forest grounds. The Kim and North TikTok chronicles continue. On August 15, Kardashian shared the day's activities on her Instagram story. It began with water skiing and was followed by some additional forest-friendly excursions.
Watch Cardi B Get Her First-Ever Face Tattoo
Turning my head at every angle just for a closer look at what's really going down. Let's face it. Permanent ink on any part of your body is a lifelong commitment, let alone your face. But if there's someone who has made the most out of their desired ink, it's got to be Cardi B. Some of the signature work done on the Bronx native includes a vivid smattering of floral designs spiraling from the tip of her shoulder to one side of her thigh and the blue peacock tattooed long before her rise within the music industry.
Tia Mowry Posted the Most Stunning Ode to the Power of Black Hairstyling
The short clip features just a few of the many gorgeous hairstyles she's worn. Tia Mowry's Instagram account is a gold mine for Black hair inspiration. Trust us, if you haven't been keeping up with the Family Reunion star in recent years, then head to her Instagram and click the follow button immediately. You won't be disappointed once you scroll through all the cute curly, braided, and straight hairstyles she likes to wear. For instance, in April, she dipped into color with a braided mohawk with blue streaks peeking through. Just a month later, her hair was braided into medium-sized cornrows with coily ends.
Alison Brie's Hair Has Seen Some Shit
From Community to Mad Men to her new film Spin Me Round, the actor shares behind-the-scenes details from the most iconic roles (and haircuts) of her career. Of all the celebrities I've profiled in my career, I'm positive that Alison Brie's filmography is the one I've had to do the least due diligence researching. The actor is already a constant on my screens. Mad Men — coincidentally my favorite show of all time — is oft playing on an endless loop for background noise in my apartment, and I was personally offended when Netflix's GLOW was canceled after three brief, wonderful seasons. I've also been relentlessly bombarded via my social feeds with targeted trailers for her newest film, Spin Me Round (in theaters August 19), which she co-wrote and stars in opposite Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon. You can understand, then, why I'm elated when the actor calls me up and she somehow sounds as pumped for our interview as I am.
Ariana Grande's God Is a Woman-Scented Body-Care Line Will Hit Ulta Beauty's Virtual Shelves Soon
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're anything like us, you probably have a stockpile of Ariana Grande's beloved perfumes in your beauty collection — I mean, how could you not, considering it's one of the few under-$100 fragrance lines that perform just as well as its pricier competitors? One of the pop star's biggest aromatic hits under her fragrance roster is, without a doubt, God Is a Woman, a warm, sweet, and sensual perfume that was inspired by the chart-topping tune of the same name.
Emma Watson Got a Modern Version of Her Iconic 2010 Pixie Cut
Actor Emma Watson is returning to her pixie roots. The star was just revealed as the face of Prada Beauty's forthcoming, as-yet-unrevealed new fragrance, and she's revisiting her iconic 2010s pixie cut in the first promotional photo, shot by photographer Harley Weir. In the campaign image, Watson looks over her shoulder at the camera, wearing a tangerine-orange Prada top and a pair of logo earrings.
Kristin Booker
Kristin Booker is a freelance writer and illustrator with a long career writing about beauty, lifestyle, and wellness. Her bylines have also appeared on Refinery29, The Coveteur, Well + Good, Yahoo Beauty, PopSugar, and SELF, as well as in the pages of Marie Claire, ELLE, and Women’s Health. She has a BA in Business Administration/Marketing and an AA in Art from the Queens University of Charlotte. When she’s not working on her first book or launching her podcast, she enjoys teaching yoga, cooking, and getting up the guts to try out for Jeopardy.
Colourpop Cosmetics Made the High School Musical Collection Millennials Have Been Dreaming of Since 2006
Get ready to channel your inner Sharpay Evans with the launch of Colourpop Cosmetics's latest collection, entirely devoted to the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie franchise High School Musical. Or shall we say... getcha head in the game?. Colourpop teamed up with Disney for a colorful drop entirely inspired by...
JoJo Siwa Debuted a Mullet on TikTok
It's giving cowboy, Joe Exotic, and Billy Ray Cyrus all wrapped up in one. JoJo Siwa transformed her hair into a mullet for the algorithm. In a TikTok posted on Monday, August 15, the 19-year-old debuted a blonde mullet hairstyle — short hair in the front and on the sides but longer (in Siwa's case, much longer) in the back. She made faces and lip-synched to the audio that said, "What fuck? Did you just call me 'mullet daddy?'"
Gianluca Russo
Gianluca Russo is a fashion and culture writer who specializes in the topic of body diversity. He is the author of the book THE POWER OF PLUS: Inside Fashion's Size-Inclusivity Revolution, out now from Chicago Review Press. Gianluca’s work has also appeared in GQ, Nylon, Refinery29, Glamour, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and more. For more, visit his website.
People Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Significant Price Increase On Their Favorite Things, And I'm Shaking My Head At Some Of These
"There is no reason on this green earth why a BASIC economy plane ticket from Dallas to Chicago should cost $600. When you look at the breakdown of the ticket you can even see that the fare itself is like $70 and the rest of it is 'taxes and fees.' It's. All. A. Scam."
How Dylan O'Brien Made It Through His "Drastic" Bleach Blond Transformation
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dylan O'Brien broke the internet. Again. This time, it wasn't his dance skills that caused such an uproar among the Chicken Nuggets — the affectionate name O'Brien gave his fans on Twitter. No, this time it was something much, much better: an entirely new hairdo.
