Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid "So Much Less" Than Chris Pratt For "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

When you think of the Jurassic World franchise, you probably think about Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — who are, y'know, the stars of all three films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MhC1_0hI3oeJ800
Universal / Chuck Zlotnick / courtesy Everett Collection

They both play arguably equal roles in the franchise, but in 2018, Variety reported that Bryce was paid $2 million less than Chris for that year's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — $8 million to his $10 million, specifically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnXiw_0hI3oeJ800
Universal / Chuck Zlotnick / courtesy Everett Collection

In a new interview with Insider , Bryce confirmed that there was pay disparity between her and Chris — and that it was far more sizable than previously reported.

Roger Kisby / Getty Images For CTAOP

"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," she told the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XXE2_0hI3oeJ800
Universal / Chuck Zlotnick / courtesy Everett Collection

Bryce explained that negotiations for the Jurassic World films started in 2014, and that it was a "different world" where she found herself at a "great disadvantage" when it came to pay equality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmaib_0hI3oeJ800
Elizabeth Goodenough / Everett Collection

"And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set," she explained regarding the ability to renegotiate later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0joOHU_0hI3oeJ800
Universal / David Zlotnick / courtesy Everett Collection

Bryce also said that Chris offered his help and support when it came to the disparity in their pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lHrq_0hI3oeJ800
Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

“What I will say," she said, "is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pER2s_0hI3oeJ800
Giles Keyte / Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

“I love him so much for doing that,” she said. “I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mk3DQ_0hI3oeJ800
Universal Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

Read the entire interview here .

