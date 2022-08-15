James R. “Jim” Vogt, 81, of Fults, passed away Aug. 17, 2022, in Chesterfield, Missouri. The visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, Aug. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery in Fults.

FULTS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO