The Cooper River Bridge Run this week announced that their Kids Run & Family Festival will take place on Sunday, October 2nd from 2 pm to 6 pm at Stoney Field. The event will include family yoga, races, outdoor activities, games, free hotdogs for children (while supplies last), and more. The races will kick off with a Mascot Race at 4:30 pm, followed by the Toddler Waddler and the 400-meter race around the track. All race participants will receive a finisher medal when they cross the finish line. Free t-shirts will be given to kids who are preregistered and can also be purchased at the event.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO