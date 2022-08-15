Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
visitcarsoncity.com
The Perfect Fall Trip to Carson City 2022
Historic Carson City in autumn will take your breath away no matter how you spend your trip. Explore beautiful parks, where the views are nothing short of mesmerizing, go on a spooky (and educational) ghost walking tour of downtown or enjoy a local brew. We’ve compiled a list of must-do fall activities in Carson City, so grab a warm jacket and get ready to discover the Comstock region.
Southwest Reno's new Sierra Front Trail connects Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch
Grab your mountain bike or hiking boots: a new trail is open in southwest Reno. The new 3.5-mile-long Sierra Front Trail connects the existing Thomas Creek and Ballardini Ranch trails. It is open to bikers, horseback riders and hikers. ...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort
Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
marketplace.org
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown takes place next month in Reno
September is Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is recognizing it with a new activity: the Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown. The Battle Born Burger Showcase, Sept. 1-25, invites participating restaurants to serve up their best burger while raising awareness for hunger relief. Any local restaurant or food truck that wants to participate...
2news.com
Car Passenger Dies After Crash on SR 89 Near South Lake Tahoe
A car passenger died after a crash on SR 89 at Rubicon Drive near South Lake Tahoe on August 8th. California Highway Patrol Troopers say a Honda was heading south and while trying to avoid a northbound car, made an unsafe turn to the right and lost control and hit a mile marker and two trees.
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
thetahoeweekly.com
Lake Forest boat ramp closure
The Lake Forest Boat Ramp outside Tahoe City will be closed on Aug. 23 for maintenance, making the Cave Rock Boat Ramp on the East Shore the only public boat ramp open that day on Lake Tahoe. All other public boat ramps around the lake are closed this season due to low water.
mynews4.com
Carson City sawmill to offer missing link in forest health and resilience efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — New company, Tahoe Forest Products (TFP), is bringing a new sawmill to Carson City, Nevada. It has been decades since a new mill was built in the area. TFP bought the land from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and Califonia -- sharing a common goal of maintaining forest health and resilience.
rosevilletoday.com
Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park
10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
KOLO TV Reno
East Golden Valley Road reopens after head-on collision
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -East Golden Valley Road was closed from Spearhead Way to Opal Station Drive following a head-on collision, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. and the road reopened by 7 p.m. There were no fatalities but three people were taken...
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
Sierra Sun
Truckee man arrested after fire in Gateway area
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee man has been arrested for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that is suspected to have caused a brush fire. Frank Battaglia, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Truckee Police Department on felony charges for unlawfully causing a fire of forestland. His bail is set at $10,000, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and he remains in custody as of Thursday morning.
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
