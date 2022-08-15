ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lepine Lepine
so we should act like a banana republic. every party in power goes after the previous party in power. that's a dangerous game to play. they have kept hands off over the years. SHOW me a politician and I will find a crime . ALL POLITICAL PARTIES

Sherri Stone M
well...if they think we DONT have a president then we DONT need senators and Govenors. #sitdowncomrad BIDEN is your PRESIDENT now. Deal with it. But don't go stealing classified documents or the FBI will knock on your door too , just like anyone who commits an alleged crime they are investigating. 🤣🤡🇺🇸

Cindy Grieve
STUPIDITY. Would NEVER vote for anyone assuming they can trash a legitimate investigation when they LNOW NOTHING OF THE FACTS!

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined "The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal" on his Truth...
POTUS
New Hampshire State
Business Insider

Mitt Romney says Democratic efforts to boost Trump-allied GOP election deniers is a 'stupid' approach: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election. Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized...
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington's fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
Maggie Hassan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Chuck Morse
NBC News

Democrats enamored of Liz Cheney seem to have amnesia

To buck your party and draw the wrath of the MAGA crowd isn't easy. But it has its rewards. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., had already lost her leadership position in the House, been kicked out of her state's Republican Party and forced to pay thousands of dollars for extra security in the face of growing death threats before suffering a wipeout in Wyoming's Republican primary Tuesday night. But all that pales in comparison to the positive exposure she's received — and the vistas it opens up.
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE

