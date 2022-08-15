Read full article on original website
Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
New industrial park planned for former east side Ford Visteon site
INDIANAPOLIS — The former Ford Visteon site located on the east side of Indianapolis will be transformed into a 150-acre industrial park, according to Lauth Group, which plans to purchase and redevelop the brownfield site in a joint venture with Covington Group. The redeveloped site at 6900 English Avenue,...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy logistics firm acquires trucking company
Indianapolis-based logistics company Backhaul Direct has acquired a central Indiana trucking company, which the third-party logistics company says will allow it to streamline its local and regional supply chain. Financial details of the purchase of Bakers Express and DNK Express were not disclosed. Most logistics companies do not have their...
Indiana seeing largest gas tax drop since 2014
Indiana residents have been seeing some relief at the pump with falling gas prices. That relief will be increased in September when one of the gas taxes drops.
warricknews.com
Japanese company plans $55-million expansion in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Japanese-based Aisin Drivetrain Inc. will expand operations in Crothersville, Indiana, investing $55 million to create a projected 141 new jobs by the end of 2024. Indiana Economic Development Corporation has committed to support the expansion with $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits. Aisin currently employees...
WRBI Radio
Former Greensburg executive moves up Honda corporate ladder
Marysville, OH — A former senior executive at the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg has been named Honda North America’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Services. Bob Nelson takes over the role from the retiring Rick Schostek, effective October 3. Nelson currently serves as currently executive vice president...
Current Publishing
Carmel wants to purchase home for future roundabout land
The Carmel City Council approved a resolution expressing interest in purchasing a home adjacent to a future roundabout, updated procedures for the Carmel Audit Committee and more at its Aug. 15 meeting. What happened: The council approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the...
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
Inside Indiana Business
The Farmers Bank names branch manager
The Farmers Bank has named Dan Barnard branch manager at its Frankfort office. He most recently was a branch manager at PNC Bank in downtown Indianapolis. Barnard holds a degree from the College of DuPage.
Fox 59
New runway at Indianapolis International Airport to pave way for flights to Europe?
INDIANAPOLIS — Could a major expansion at Indianapolis International be the ticket to nonstop travel from Indy to Europe? Last week, we learned more about the airport’s new nearly $200 million runway rebuild. Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick spoke with Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. Watch...
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
shelbycountypost.com
Downtown Shelbyville will be the site for Shelby County Cornstock on September 4
It's called an all day festival of peace, love and music for the whole family. Shelby County Cornstock hopes to bring that and more to Shelbyville's downtown on Sunday, September 4. Organizer DL Sanders says the new venue caught his eye as the downtown renovation project was reaching its conclusion.
Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
bloomingtonian.com
Two Sticks Bakery closed after arson fire cuts power to building, Monday in Bloomington, Indiana
The building where Two Sticks Bakery is located was damaged by arson around 1:22 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. The police haven’t arrested a suspect yet in the arson. As officers arrived at the fire at the Two Sticks Bakery building,...
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff D. Scott Southerland flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
tornadopix.com
New Red Line buses are too heavy for some city streets – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana weather
Indianapolis (WISH) – Just three years ago many streets of downtown Indianapolis were closed to build the Red Line. IndyGo has now closed several of its stations along the red line for rebuilding and “improvements”. “They seem to be wasting taxpayer money, that’s what it looks like....
Inspectors find most gas pumps give you what you pay for
WRTV Investigates looked at inspection data and found so far this year, only 3% of fuel dispensers tested in Marion County were out of compliance and condemned for tolerance issues.
