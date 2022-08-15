WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight.

“It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Deputy State Highway Engineer. “We’ve had one area hit after another, with all the rains we’ve had. Some areas have been hit which don’t typically see high water. For our crews, it has been continuous.”

The community of Smithers was among the hardest hit areas, with several feet of mud covering literally everything from roads to surrounding areas, making the area difficult to pass through even for those involved in the clean up.

Fayette County Route 2, Cannelton Hollow Road, between Smithers and Mount Olive Correctional Facility, suffered sixteen significant shoulder washouts plus two partial lane washouts, in addition loss of asphalt on the roadway above a box culvert. A small bridge is washed out on an adjoining roadway. Crews are working to remove debris from the roadway and open drainage systems while additional heavy equipment crews are mobilized and materials secured to repair the shoulder washouts. Repairs to Cannelton Hollow Road are expected to take several days.

“Crews are assessing damages now,” said Kathy Bowe, Disaster Coordinator. “More information will be available throughout the day as water recedes and crews can see the damage left behind.”

WV Route 16/39 between Gauley Bridge and Jodie had six significant mudslides. Fayette County crews working from the south and Nicholas county crews working from the north are clearing debris from the road. Crews anticipate reopening at least one lane of the roadway by nightfall pending additional complications. Clean up will continue into tomorrow once the roadway is reopened.

WV Route 39, in the vicinity of Gauley Bridge, had minor rockfalls and blocked pipes that caused water to run across the road. Crews are clearing the road and opening the culverts.

Fayette County crews were cleaning up debris on widespread areas of Route 60, with some areas of roadway covered by water including Keifer and Sawyers Crossing.

In the Sissonville area of Kanawha County, Edens Fork Road, Lotus Drive, Northfield Road, Rich Fork Road and Bear Fork Road had some flooding. Of those, Rich Fork Road will require a culvert replacement and damage was present Bear Fork Road from a flooded culvert on private property. Downed trees were being removed on Sissonville Drive.

In the Elkview area, damages were still be assessed on Greenbrier Street, Keystone Drive and Rutledge Road.

Road closures included Sissonville Drive at Eden’s Form Road, which is closed, and Goff Mountain Road and Sissonville Drive, which are now reopened.

“When you see high water overtaking a roadway, turn around,” said Pack. “It’s not worth the risk to try to drive through. We’ve seen water wash away asphalt, culverts gone, sinkholes opening up. If you can’t see, then how could you know what’s underneath? Stay safe, be patient, and our crews will have the roads reopened as soon as they’ve accessed and repaired the damage.”