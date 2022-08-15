ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

Plea deal could have 18 y/o sentenced to juvenile facility

The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for the Cabriales family. On Feb. 20, 2021, Pamela Cabriales, was shot in the head while she was stopped at a light on Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. She was on her way home from having dinner with a friend. Pamela died a few days later. The people accused of murdering her, are a then 14-year-old boy, and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson. While court documents state Johnson did not pull the trigger, he was driving the car. Now Alex Cabriales, Pamela's brother, tells CBS News Colorado prosecutors are considering giving Johnson a plea deal...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each

The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman

DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police end Aurora home standoff when they discover no one was inside

AURORA | Aurora police may have spent hours at a standoff at a north Aurora home despite the suspect, or anyone, not being inside the house during negotiations. The standoff began at about 2 p.m. when police surround a house at Akron Street and East 19th Avenue. Police issued orders for neighbors to leave the area or shelter inside their homes as they negotiated with a man later identified as 38-year-old Alexander Smith.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect

Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in the 2700 block of West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. At about 10:38 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV or sedan, was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of West Colfax Avenue, according to police.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Aurora Police revamp special team to target violent crimes

As Aurora struggles with a growing crime rate and upheaval in police ranks the Aurora Police Department relaunched a team last month that will focus on violent crime in the city. The team is called DART — Direct Action Response Team. It was first launched about four decades ago but...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty to assault after riot at Golden youth center

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man who was charged in connection to a riot that injured multiple staff members at a Golden youth center in January has pleaded guilty to an assault charge, court documents show. Jaylin Coley, then 18, was arrested following the Jan. 3 incident at Lookout...
GOLDEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Teen arrested in connection with fatal Aurora shooting

A teenager surrendered to authorities earlier this week in connection with a shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead, according to the Aurora Police Department. The 17-year-old was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police did not release his name because he is a juvenile. The shooting occurred Aug....
AURORA, CO

