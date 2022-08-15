Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora: Say no to panhandlersDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Montbello may host next homeless tent villageDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Dawson Trails gets Castle Rock OK, Costco incentives considered laterMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock Fire and Rescue earns third international accreditation statusHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Related
Plea deal could have 18 y/o sentenced to juvenile facility
The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for the Cabriales family. On Feb. 20, 2021, Pamela Cabriales, was shot in the head while she was stopped at a light on Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. She was on her way home from having dinner with a friend. Pamela died a few days later. The people accused of murdering her, are a then 14-year-old boy, and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson. While court documents state Johnson did not pull the trigger, he was driving the car. Now Alex Cabriales, Pamela's brother, tells CBS News Colorado prosecutors are considering giving Johnson a plea deal...
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each
The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.
Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman
DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Aurora neighborhood; fugitive not found
Aurora police are still searching for a fugitive following an hours-long shelter-in-place order Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver DA charges caretaker for neglecting disabled man
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann filed criminal charges against a caretaker who was responsible for an intellectually and developmentally disabled man, after the victim was found naked and covered in feces in 2019.
Denver man sentenced after pleading guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 riot
A Denver man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday.
sentinelcolorado.com
Police end Aurora home standoff when they discover no one was inside
AURORA | Aurora police may have spent hours at a standoff at a north Aurora home despite the suspect, or anyone, not being inside the house during negotiations. The standoff began at about 2 p.m. when police surround a house at Akron Street and East 19th Avenue. Police issued orders for neighbors to leave the area or shelter inside their homes as they negotiated with a man later identified as 38-year-old Alexander Smith.
Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect
Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 use of force experts say LoDo police shooting will likely be ruled justified
DENVER — Two experts in policing said the officers who fired their guns on a crowded LoDo street will likely be cleared of criminal charges, but they disagreed on whether the officers should have fired their weapons. After reviewing police body camera footage at the request of 9NEWS, both...
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation
DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
Guns in schools: What firearms were found on students?
Police recovered dozens of handguns from multiple school campuses in recent years with the help of alert teachers, security staff, administrators, and other students, according to open records requests filed by the Problem Solvers.
Juvenile turns himself into police, facing 1st-degree murder charge
A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9News
Possible plea deal in high-profile Denver murder case
On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later.
‘Toxic effects of fentanyl’: DPD investigating baby’s death
The Denver Police Department is investigating a Denver baby’s December fentanyl-related death after initially saying the case was deemed “non-criminal” when the Problem Solvers inquired about it in June.
Police look for suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in the 2700 block of West Colfax Avenue Wednesday night. At about 10:38 p.m., the suspect vehicle, a silver SUV or sedan, was traveling eastbound and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of West Colfax Avenue, according to police.
Challengers Sports Bar shooting in Aurora now a homicide investigation
A shooting that left a man seriously injured in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.
yellowscene.com
Independent monitor lauds cooperation, criticizes Aurora Police force review board in first report
AURORA | A risk management firm has issued a mixed assessment of the work done so far by Aurora’s police and fire agencies to enact numerous public safety reforms, specifically criticizing how police evaluate uses of force. IntegrAssure was chosen in February to help the city monitor its progress...
cpr.org
Aurora Police revamp special team to target violent crimes
As Aurora struggles with a growing crime rate and upheaval in police ranks the Aurora Police Department relaunched a team last month that will focus on violent crime in the city. The team is called DART — Direct Action Response Team. It was first launched about four decades ago but...
Man pleads guilty to assault after riot at Golden youth center
GOLDEN, Colo. — A 19-year-old man who was charged in connection to a riot that injured multiple staff members at a Golden youth center in January has pleaded guilty to an assault charge, court documents show. Jaylin Coley, then 18, was arrested following the Jan. 3 incident at Lookout...
Teen arrested in connection with fatal Aurora shooting
A teenager surrendered to authorities earlier this week in connection with a shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead, according to the Aurora Police Department. The 17-year-old was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police did not release his name because he is a juvenile. The shooting occurred Aug....
Comments / 3