The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for the Cabriales family. On Feb. 20, 2021, Pamela Cabriales, was shot in the head while she was stopped at a light on Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25. She was on her way home from having dinner with a friend. Pamela died a few days later. The people accused of murdering her, are a then 14-year-old boy, and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson. While court documents state Johnson did not pull the trigger, he was driving the car. Now Alex Cabriales, Pamela's brother, tells CBS News Colorado prosecutors are considering giving Johnson a plea deal...

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO