James Tupper thanks Emily Bergl for denying Anne Heche was ‘crazy’

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTyYh_0hI3jt7k00

James Tupper showed his appreciation after his “Men in Trees” co-star Emily Bergl hit back at rumors his late ex-girlfriend Anne Heche was “crazy.”

The 57-year-old actor, who shares son Atlas, 13, with the “Another World” alum, called Bergl’s Friday Instagram post “completely accurate and true.”

He wrote, “Oh god thank you for writing this. … love you e.”

In her lengthy post, Bergl wrote that Heche, who died on Friday at age 53, was a “genius.”

“Anne was … one of the most astoundingly focused and prepared actors I’ve ever worked with,” the “Shameless” alum, 47, told her followers of working with the Daytime Emmy winner from 2006 to 2008. “I don’t think I ever saw her miss her mark.

“Her strength seemed super human,” Bergl continued, noting that Heche never “phone[d] it in” on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHMeu_0hI3jt7k00
James Tupper thanked Emily Bergl for denying Anne Heche was “crazy” in a lengthy Instagram post.
Getty Images

“She would work for twelve hours, invite everyone to the bar, drink a couple of doubles and be back at work at four AM.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcGP1_0hI3jt7k00
Tupper called his “Men in Trees” co-star’s social media post “accurate.”

Heche was “always on time” and “luminous without a lick of makeup,” the “Southland” alum added. “Scene after scene, her work would be flawless, and yet always remained spontaneous.”

At the time of Bergl’s post, Heche was declared brain dead and “not expected to survive” after crashing her blue Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home and causing a fire one week prior.

The Tony nominee was removed from life support on Sunday, with her rep telling Page Six, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDVAs_0hI3jt7k00
Tupper, Bergl and Heche appeared on “Men in Trees” from 2006 to 2008.
©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett C

While Bergl and Tupper have yet to post via social media since Heche’s passing, the late “Call Me Crazy” author’s eldest son, Homer, 20, told us that he hopes she is “free of pain” now.

“After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer said over the weekend. “Hopefully my mom is … beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsHeM_0hI3jt7k00
Bergl called Heche a “genius” and said she never missed her mark while filming.
Getty Images for A+E

Heche gave birth to Homer in 2002 while married to Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. After the couple split in 2007, she moved on with Tupper.

The former couple welcomed Atlas in 2009, calling it quits in 2018 . Following Heche’s car crash , the “Big Little Lies” alum wrote via Instagram that he will “love [her] forever.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVZzf_0hI3jt7k00
Heche died on Sunday at age 53 after a car wreck.
FilmMagic

As for Laffoon’s tribute , the 48-year-old real estate broker told his Instagram followers Friday that Homer is “strong” and “going to be OK.”

He gushed, “She came in hot and she had a lot to say and she was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in.”

Comments / 0

Page Six

