‘A League of Their Own’ Creator Abbi Jacobson Fires Back After Show Gets Review-Bombed by Homophobes: “Why This Reimagining Needed To Be Made”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0W4L_0hI3jf0o00

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Prime Video’s A League of Their Own dropped its eight-episode series last week, striking out amongst many for its inclusion of queer storylines. In response to the backlash, creator and star Abbi Jacobson blasted trolls, saying the negative response is “why this reimagining needed to be made.”

Like the movie, the show explores the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) during World War II. Unlike the movie, the show highlights the experiences of people of color and queer people.

Jacobson took to Twitter to address the fans (and the haters).

“I’ve been pretty blown away by the response this weekend,” she wrote. “I was really changed learning about this generation of women. I feel really proud of this show + to know it’s resonating with people really means a lot. On the flip side—”

She continued, “I have seen a lot of people angry and mad at our inclusion of more experiences (POC, QWOC, queer) and that anger (aka fear) has only made me more sure about why this reimagining needed to be made. Why representation matters so much.”

Many of those angry viewers took to the reviews section to voice their dissatisfaction over the inclusion of these experiences.

“The baseball takes a back seat to all the other ‘messages’ this show is trying to shove at you,” one person wrote. “Perhaps it shouldn’t have been called A League of Their Own. Perhaps it should have been called a gay club of their own.”

Another person fumed, “Once again taking a classic and injecting race and identity politics into it,” while someone else said, “I really don’t care who you love I just wanted to see women represented playing sports. It’s now turned into who’s gay and who is straight.”

“A league of inspirational women breaking barriers or a league of sexually confused/ lesbian women?” another viewer wrote. “I don’t need or want to see these women’s sex lives not to mention a three-some fantasy which instead of adding to the overall story just ruins it.”

A fourth person blasted the show writing, “Can’t get through any Amazon production without their rewrite of history to reflect their wishful fantasies and their insertion (which they love, intrusive mind insertion among other things) of deviant sexual indulgence into every character.”

“More woke messaging and degenerate trash,” someone else fired off. “Don’t watch. Nobody wants this.”

On the other hand, Twitter users seemed to have a much better reception to the show, with one person writing, “It made me so happy as a black lesbian to see a black friendship so close and so real and so developed on the screen that shows set in the modern day fail to do over and over.”

Another fan tweeted, “It’s all about women empowerment. Women supporting women. Women of color,” adding that the series is “so authentic and realistic.”

“Truly goes to show how breathtaking a queer piece of media can be when the people behind it actually care to show realistic and powerful stories about queer women,” someone else wrote. “I’m still trying to process how happy I am to get to experience a show like this.”

A fourth fan said, “A League of Their Own said ‘What if it was the 1940s and everyone was Queer.’ And I said ‘Thank You for understanding my very niche television wants and needs.'”

A League of Their Own is currently streaming on Prime Video.

